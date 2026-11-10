I’ll have a blue Christmas without you

“If you’d stuck with your physical therapy, Pop, you’d be able to get to the bathroom on your own,” stated Dad.

The blond-haired minister guided his elderly father — Pappy Price — toward the half bath tucked into the enclosed L-shaped staircase inside the church parsonage next to Ellwood City Assembly of God.

His voice was firm but affectionate, a loving reprimand for prematurely ending stroke rehabilitation after Grandma Price’s untimely death in October.

“Carl’s got more important things to do,” muttered the stout, balding man, easing himself forward with the help of a cane. “With your brother’s job at General Mills, he doesn’t have time to take me to the hospital three times a week.”

His tone was defensive, but the sadness in his hazel eyes betrayed him.

“That’s not what Carl told me,” the Bible scholar replied, steadying his father as he lowered him onto the commode. “He said Liz is more than willing to drive you to your sessions.”

The silence that followed was heavy — filled with the kind of truth that doesn’t need repeating.

“What’s the point?” Pappy asked quietly, his voice cracking. “Since your mother passed, I’ve got no reason to keep punishing myself. I lost my reason to keep trying.”

My father looked down at the man who once hauled automobiles across the country, who once herded cattle in Henrietta, Texas, back when the world was dust and grit. Now, he was a shell of that man — still proud but worn thin by grief.

“We’re all grieving the loss of Mom,” the former high school quarterback gently said. “But you’re still here. And while you’re here, you’ve got to dig deep and fight to regain the use of your right side. That’s what Mom would’ve wanted. Otherwise, she would’ve never taken you to physical therapy in the first place.”

He paused, letting the words settle.

“Besides, you don’t want to spend the rest of your life depending on others for the simplest things. You’ve got more strength in you than you think.”

In the background, Loretta Lynn’s Country Christmas album played softly from the dining room stereo — just like it had every year from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. Her familiar twang wrapped around the house like tinsel, reminding them both that even in sorrow, tradition had its own kind of comfort.

My grandfather was spending Christmas with us — a temporary reprieve for Uncle Carl and Aunt Liz, who had moved him into their new house after the funeral and were now quietly worn down by the daily demands of caregiving.

With just a week to go before the Big Man in Red came down our chimney, my aunt and uncle dropped off Pappy Price for a two-week visit — just in time to celebrate his seventy-fourth birthday on December 29th. Born in 1906, when Teddy Roosevelt occupied the White House and the Wright brothers’ first flight was still a recent memory.

“A little birdie told me Santa Claus made a special delivery a whole week early,” I announced, kicking off my sneakers in the foyer and bounding into the living room, where our special house guest sat nestled in the recliner beside the Christmas tree.

I barely paused for breath before launching into a full report on my theatrical debut as the Wizard in The Wizard of Oz, performed for the school district’s kindergarten through third graders.

Pappy listened with a twinkle in his eye, nodding along as if I’d just returned from a triumphant run on Broadway.

“You know,” he said, leaning forward, “I saw The Wizard of Oz in theaters when it first came out. Thought it was the most magical thing I’d ever seen — until today.”

Moments later, the front door burst open and my little sisters — Kathleen and Michele — stormed in from Northside Elementary, their voices revving like twin engines in a Daytona 500 qualifier.

Between the two of them, they kept Pappy entertained with a nonstop stream of chatter until dinnertime.

“Sorry I couldn’t say hello when I walked home from school earlier,” John said, giving our oldest living relative a gentle squeeze. “But with these two blabbermouths going full throttle, I wouldn’t have gotten a word in edgewise.”

“How’d football season go this year?” Pappy asked, his hazel eyes lighting up at the sight of his freckle-faced grandson.

But then his voice faltered. He knew his sports-loving wife — who never missed a game — had spent most of the season in a coma. The thought of her missing those Friday night lights, cheering from the bleachers, was too much to bear. He couldn’t bring himself to say more.

“Don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything,” expressed the high school quarterback with a shrug, settling into the seat beside our grandfather. “I’m only in tenth grade, so I was low man on the totem pole this season. Most of my playing time was on the practice field.”

He cracked a smile. “Let’s just say I was a glorified tackling dummy. So honestly, I’m glad you weren’t around to see that.”

After dinner, Loretta Lynn’s voice floated from the stereo speakers, twangy and sweet, filling the house with a kind of homespun comfort.

Then It’s a Wonderful Life came on the television screen — a special treat that year. Since Dad didn’t want Pappy navigating the steep basement steps, he lugged the colored TV console upstairs into the living room for his two-week visit.

So there we were: the whole family gathered by the Christmas tree, popcorn bowls in our laps, watching a holiday classic.

And me? A mild-mannered freshman, sipping from a plastic cup with a lid. A sippy cup. How rude! I shot Mom a look, but she just smiled like it was the most natural thing in the world.

Later that night, after the movie ended and the lights dimmed, Dad helped Pappy into bed. That’s when the tears came. Quiet at first, then steady. It’s a Wonderful Life had been one of Grandma’s all-time favorites. Watching it without her was like trying to hum a duet alone.

On Christmas morning, Dad went to check on Pappy — but the guest room was empty. For a moment, panic. Then we found him in the bathroom, proud and smiling. He’d made it there all on his own.

When I tore the wrapping off my new Polaroid camera a short time later, I knew exactly what my first photo would be: Pappy Price, sitting in the recliner, bathed in morning light, smiling through the ache. Missing her. But present.

Click. The photo slid out, developing slowly in my hand. A moment frozen. A memory sealed.

That first Christmas without his wife was a painful memory. But my grandfather went on to celebrate fifteen more — the last one with us in Rose Hill, N.C. — before the couple was reunited again on July 24, 1996.