Probe over;need to do better is not

The investigation into the fatal shooting of Shawn West Jr. has reached its conclusion, but the issues surrounding this tragedy should not end with the district attorney’s ruling that cleared two Sampson County Sheriff’s officers of any wrongdoing in the case.

After reviewing the State Bureau of Investigation’s findings, body camera footage and other evidence, District Attorney Ernie Lee determined that the two Sampson County sheriff’s deputies who fatally shot West on June 12 were justified in their actions. No criminal charges will be filed.

Whether one believes justice has been served or questions the outcome, we must recognize that Lee’s decision came after months of investigation and consideration of the circumstances surrounding those final nine minutes of West’s life. We must place faith in the investigative process and acknowledge the evidence presented, even when the outcome is difficult to accept.

But beyond the legal findings lies a greater concern: whether our mental health system is adequately equipped to help people in moments of crisis.

According to Lee’s report, West repeatedly asked deputies to shoot him during the confrontation. Those statements are deeply troubling. While we cannot know his state of mind or diagnose what he was experiencing, they raise questions about the kind of help available to people in distress.

For too long, mental health services have faced funding limitations, shortages of qualified professionals and barriers to treatment. Budget cuts and funding decisions at every level of government can leave communities without enough treatment facilities, crisis intervention resources or trained professionals.

Too often, law enforcement becomes the first line of response when someone experiences a mental health crisis. Deputies and police officers are trained to handle dangerous situations, but they cannot be expected to replace mental health professionals. They need proper crisis intervention training, and communities need accessible services that can help people before an emergency turns deadly.

This is not about placing blame on law enforcement. It is about recognizing that a system lacking adequate resources can fail both those in crisis and the officers called to respond.

One resource that deserves greater awareness is the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Available 24 hours a day, 988 connects people experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts or other mental health crises with trained counselors.

If you know someone struggling through a moment of crisis, encourage them to call or text 988 rather than automatically turning to 911 when there is no immediate physical danger. A conversation with a trained crisis counselor may provide the support they need. When someone is in immediate danger, a weapon is involved or emergency medical assistance is needed, however, 911 remains the appropriate call.

As we reflect on West’s death, our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and loved ones. No investigative finding can erase the pain of losing a loved one, particularly someone so young.

We also recognize the lasting emotional toll this incident can have on the deputies involved and their families.

There are no winners in a situation like this. A young man lost his life, a family is left grieving, and law enforcement officers must carry the weight of a deadly encounter.

The investigation has answered the legal question of whether the deputies were justified in their actions. It cannot tell us whether earlier intervention might have changed the outcome, and we should not pretend to know.But we can acknowledge the facts presented, respect the investigative process and still demand greater attention to the mental health needs of our communities.

The conclusion of this investigation should not mean the end of the conversation. If anything, it should serve as a reminder that mental health resources, crisis intervention training and access to treatment deserve more than passing attention after a tragedy.

We owe that much to West’s family, to our law enforcement officers and to those who may be struggling without knowing where to turn.

The investigation is over. The need to do better is not.

Let us hope the lessons of this tragedy lead to greater awareness and meaningful improvements that might prevent another family from experiencing such a loss.