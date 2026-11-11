Our freedomis their legacy

Every generation has its heroes. Some stormed the beaches of Normandy, others fought through the jungles of Vietnam, endured the bitter cold of Korea or navigated the deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan. Others served during peacetime, standing ready to answer their nation’s call should that moment ever arrive.

Different generations. Different battles. Different sacrifices. Yet all share a common bond — a willingness to put their country and the freedoms of others before themselves.

As we observe Veterans Day, we are reminded that the freedoms we enjoy did not come without a price. They were defended by ordinary men and women who answered an extraordinary calling, often sacrificing years of their lives, their physical well-being and, for some, their peace of mind.

And as the years pass, we are losing more of those who helped shape our nation’s history.

The remaining veterans of World War II are dwindling rapidly. Korean War veterans are advancing in age, and many who served in Vietnam are now entering the later chapters of their lives. With each passing year, another generation of firsthand accounts, personal sacrifices and living history grows quieter.

These are not merely names in history books or faces in faded photographs. They are our grandparents, parents, neighbors, friends and fellow community members. They are the men and women who returned home, raised families, built businesses, worked our farms, taught in our schools and helped shape communities like Sampson County.

Some shared their stories proudly. Others rarely spoke of what they witnessed, choosing instead to carry those memories in silence.

For some, the sound of fireworks is not a celebration but a reminder of gunfire. A crowded room can trigger feelings of uneasiness. A nightmare can transport someone back to a moment they have spent decades trying to forget. And those struggles are not limited to veterans of one particular war or generation.

Too often, society associates military service with medals, uniforms, parades and patriotic ceremonies. Those symbols are important, but they tell only part of the story. Behind every uniform is a human being who gave up something that cannot always be returned. There were birthdays missed, holidays spent thousands of miles from home, children growing up while a parent was deployed and families left wondering whether their loved one would return safely.

Some never did.

Others returned physically but struggled to find the person they were before leaving. That is a sacrifice no medal, ceremony or expression of gratitude can fully repay.

While a simple “thank you for your service” is always appreciated, our gratitude should extend far beyond those five words. It should be reflected in how we treat veterans every day. We owe them access to quality health care, mental health services, opportunities for employment and the dignity of knowing their sacrifices have not been forgotten. We owe aging veterans companionship and younger veterans understanding as they navigate the transition into civilian life.

We owe their families recognition, too, because military service often demands sacrifices from spouses, children and parents who remain behind.

Here in Sampson County, we are fortunate to have veterans representing generations of military service. Some are familiar faces at community gatherings, churches and local businesses. Others quietly go about their daily lives without seeking recognition. Each has a story worth honoring.

And as another Veterans Day arrives, we should remember that patriotism is more than waving a flag or standing for the national anthem. It is recognizing that the ability to speak freely, worship according to our beliefs, participate in elections and pursue opportunities for ourselves and our families exists because of the men and women who have fought so hard for them time and again.

We should never take that commitment lightly.

To every veteran, young and old, we extend our deepest gratitude. It isn’t enough but it comes from hearts changed because of their sacrifice and commitment.

This Veterans Day, buy a veteran a meal. Shake their hand. Thank them for their service. But when Nov. 11 has passed and the ceremonies have ended, remember that our obligation to them remains.

Our freedom is their legacy. Our gratitude should be more than a single day.