What are those two doing in there?

When this mild-mannered freshman was leaning over the laundry sink in Aunt Kathy’s basement, a pair of intrusive buttinskies, looking through the partially open door, were wondering what my cousin — Lori Farrell — was pouring all over my head.

Shh! Keep your voice down; otherwise, they’ll hear us.

“Well, well… what do we have here?” asked Kathleen, snatching my Polaroid camera from a nearby bookcase filled with games. “Since Mark’s been snapping photos of us all afternoon, I think it’s high time we return the favor; and then we’ll see how he likes having it shoved in his face.”

“I’ve figured out what my sister’s doing with that bottle,” Danielle Fenske divulged, listening to tiny snippets of the conversation taking place from several feet away. “She’s bleaching your brother’s brown locks blond. But from the sound of it, things are about to head south.”

“What’s so funny?” I fumed, glancing up at the 15-year-old standing over me like a laughing hyena. “Give me that handheld mirror, so I can see what you think is so amusing.”

With these baby blues springing from my head like a cartoon character, I popped my cork. “You turned my hair completely GREEN!!!”

Startled, Lori and I looked like deer in headlights when the elementary-aged cousins — our siblings, in fact — busted through the door with the instamatic in hand, ready to immortalize the disaster.

Smile, you’re on Candid Camera!

Shortly after descending the enclosed L-shaped staircase inside the church parsonage earlier that frosty morning, I was like a dog with two tails upon opening a neatly wrapped Polaroid camera from the Big Man in Red himself.

Every other gift for me underneath the Christmas tree that year, including the Star Wars Death Star Space Station Playset, paled in comparison to the little black box with a lens.

This budding writer would finally be able to pull out all the stops by adding photojournalist to my growing resume, which would open even more doors to a bright future.

As they say — a picture is worth a thousand words.

Just think of all the amazing stories I could write just by looking at a simple photograph — the possibilities were endless.

Eager to begin documenting all the significant moments in my life, I could hardly wait to arrive at Aunt Kathy’s ranch style home in the North Huntingdon Township suburbs of Irwin.

From the moment this would-be freelance photographer descended on the Farrell Family Christmas, I proceeded to take photographs of every single member of the three-generation clan, which included eighteen cousins, eight aunts and uncles, three siblings, two parents, and one set of grandparents… in a pear tree.

It’s a good thing Santa Claus put extra film in my Christmas stocking.

The very first photograph was an action shot of the resident gourmet chef — Uncle Angelo Pomposelli, Sr. — removing a mouthwatering lasagna from the oven, and the last snapshot was of a very cranky former Marine — Uncle Harry Farrell — who fell asleep watching the basketball game on the console television.

He kept muttering something about a flashbulb going off in his face, but personally, I think he was just annoyed that I’d interrupted his nap.

Following an early dinner, I wandered into the basement along with the rest of the cousins for the opportunity to play an exciting game of billiards.

While patiently waiting to take our turn, Lori and I started poking around Aunt Kathy’s beauty shop; and that’s when we spotted a box of blond hair dye for men sitting near the sink, practically begging to be used.

“You know,” I mused aloud, “they say blonds have more fun.”

We snatched the kit, tiptoed over to the laundry room like two amateur stylists on a secret mission, and got to work.

Moments later, just as I gasped at the unthinkable shade of GREEN staring back at me, our nosy little sisters charged through the entrance — camera ready. And snapped a picture just like that — click.

“What do youns think you’re doing?” Lori snapped.

“The better question is, what are youns doing with that bottle of bleach?” Kathleen retorted, waving a developing Polaroid in her hand.

“They snapped a picture with my camera,” I blurted out, standing over the sink with wet hair. “Stop them before they run upstairs and show my mother.”

Before the high school sophomore could catch the meddling twosome, they did a disappearing act like Siegfried and Roy.

Following a narrow escape, the conspiring cousins burst through the door at the top of the enclosed basement steps and nearly toppled into the kitchen laughing about the evidence to blow the lid off the biggest Christmas Day scandal in Farrell family history.

“What are youns giggly bettys laughing about?” Aunt Kathy Pomposelli quizzed, snatching the photograph right out from under them.

The seasoned beautician gasped in horror, then summoned her sisters — Margaret “Margie” Fenske and Barbara “Barb” Price — to show them the instant print of their children experimenting with her beauty salon products in the downstairs laundry room.

“When did you girls take this photo?” Mom snapped.

“We just took it a couple minutes ago, and barely escaped with our lives,” Danielle responded.

Without another word, my mother and aunts scrambled down the basement staircase yelling idle threats like “You’re in big trouble, Mister,” “I’m going to wring your neck,” and “Youns are gonna pay for that hair dye.”

It sounded like a herd of elephants escaping from their enclosure at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

By the time the trio of sisters — who definitely had their panties in a bunch — tore through the utility room door, Miss Independence Day had me sitting in a chair with a towel over my head.

When Mom called out my nickname — Marcus Welby, M.D. — the tone of her voice sent shivers down my spine.

Swallowing hard, I slowly pulled the bath towel off my head to reveal the fluorescent GREEN hair; after which all my cousins, who poked their heads into the room to see what all the commotion was about, and the women burst into laughter.

“It’s not funny,” I shouted, which only made the small audience laugh even more.

After the hysterical sitcom moment had passed and all the prying eyes were shooed away, the minister’s wife asked her sister — an accomplished beautician — if she could dye my hair back to its original color.

“More or less,” Kathy confirmed, attempting to cover up the wide grin splashed across her face. “But you’ll most likely have to wait a week or two; so, he might have to go back to school looking like a leprechaun.”

Upon hearing the tragic news, I put the towel back over my head.

Fortunately, the luck of the Irish was with me when Aunt Kathy was able to get the GREEN out the day before classes resumed at the end of Christmas break, and I was spared from being the laughingstock of Lincoln Junior-Senior High School.

Regrettably for me, the photographic evidence survived long after the GREEN hair disappeared.