Calgon, take me away!

After fighting over the last Pillsbury croissant dinner roll for the third time that week, this mild-mannered freshman was drawing himself a luxurious bubble bath—surrounded by candles and soft music—to forget about all his annoying frustrations on the second Saturday in January.

Alright already! I just threw in the candles and soft music for ambiance.

But with five extra souls—Aunt Margie and her four children—taking up residence in the underbelly of the church parsonage for the next month, we were packed like clowns in a Volkswagen Bug under a big top circus tent. And I needed to get away from it all.

Since the bathroom was the only safe space in the entire house, I jumped at the opportunity to have thirty minutes of uninterrupted solitude—until I didn’t.

Just as I was sinking into a pool of fragrant, foamy suds, the bathroom door burst open like a scene from a very familiar sitcom.

Then came the nauseating shriek: “Hello!”

Instead of finding Leonard “Lenny” Kosnowski and Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman from Laverne & Shirley standing there, it was my little sisters, along with a trio of younger cousins—Danielle, Karl “Buddy” Jr., and Lawrence “Larry” Fenske—dressed for a vaudeville comedy act.

If you little brats don’t get out of here this instant, I’m going to chop off your heads with a meat cleaver. Now scat!

It was only a week earlier when my favorite aunt and her rambunctious brood carved out a spot for themselves smack dab in the middle of our basement family room.

Well, isn’t that special! Where were we supposed to watch television?

Lucky for us, the colored console was still sitting in the corner of the living room—a reminder of Pappy Price’s two-week visit during the second half of December—so it seemed to be the perfect place to keep the boob tube until the end of January.

Woosh, that was a close call!

For a minute there, it seemed like John and I were going to have a knock-down, drag-out fight over the 13-inch black-and-white television set in our bedroom.

He wanted to watch That’s Incredible on Monday night while I, on the other hand, wanted to watch Little House on the Prairie, and neither of us was willing to compromise.

With the mother of four calling dibs on the pullout sofa, her middle children had their bunk beds set up at the opposite end of the large carpet remnant, and the youngest—still in cloth diapers—had his crib sitting next to the gas furnace.

No wonder that two-year-old acted so loopy. He was probably sniffing noxious fumes every night.

Since Aunt Margie was a bed hog, Lori Farrell—her oldest offspring and built-in babysitter—was shipped to my sisters’ bedroom on the second floor, thereby banishing my youngest sibling to the guest room.

Nevertheless, Michele was happy as a clam to be a stone’s throw away from her Mommy and Daddy.

While our days were filled with an array of activities, our nights were spent making multiple trips to the bathroom—especially if we had too much to drink before bedtime.

And there was always a line—so much so that I was ready to hang a sign-up sheet outside both washroom entrances to make a schedule for nighttime deposits.

During the week, the three adults attempted to regain their sanity with only one sugar-fueled tyke running through the house while the rest of us were at one of two educational institutions—Lincoln Junior-Senior High School or Northside Elementary.

However, it was anybody’s guess as to which one of them would be ready to commit themselves by the end of the month.

Once the school dismissal bell rang out each afternoon, our dining room looked more like a Huntington Learning Center—with books and bodies scattered around the dining table—than a place for eating dinner.

Of course, the evening meal took on a life of its own.

We went from having a quaint family dinner to something resembling a roadside diner, complete with a short-order cook and rude, obnoxious customers—who made multiple complaints about the food and had at least one spill at every meal.

Considering there were seven school-aged children as well as one very messy little toddler, the evening hours were devoted to baths, extra homework time, or television viewing—except for Wednesdays, when the mid-week church service took precedence over everything else.

By the time Saturday evening rolled around, I was searching for a little peace and quiet.

If we hadn’t been in the middle of an Alberta clipper with temperatures dipping into the teens, I would’ve slipped out to my private oasis in the attic of our two-car garage and hibernated until the spring thaw.

But since that was out of the question, my allotted bath time would have to suffice.

Following the rude interruption to my nighttime ritual, I was ready to chop their heads off like a bunch of chickens and let them run around until they dropped dead.

We really need to put a lock on that door.

Meanwhile, the would-be Dalton Gang was out in the hallway causing all sorts of unsupervised mischief.

Upon drying off with a towel and putting on my terrycloth bathrobe, I rounded the corner outside the bathroom door and asked the unruly munchkins why they were taking turns peeking into the linen closet.

We put Larry down the laundry chute, and he’s stuck about halfway down.

You did what?!

They handed me the flashlight before running down the enclosed L-shaped staircase.

My first thought was that they were pulling my leg with a Candid Camera-style joke.

Nonetheless, my helpless little cousin was indeed stuck in the laundry chute when I glanced into the 10×10-inch square hole with the battery-operated portable light.

When one of those sadistic hellions opened the small wooden door to the laundry chute on the first floor, they were able to unhook one of his jean belt loops from a door hinge, sending him to the pile of dirty clothes in the basement.

As Larry emerged from the basement laundry pile like a dazed sock gremlin, the rest of the gang erupted in cheers, high-fives, and a few victory laps around the furnace.

Aunt Margie, summoned by the commotion, arrived just in time to see her youngest covered in lint and triumph.

“Why is my baby crawling out of the dirty laundry like a raccoon in a dumpster?” she shrieked.

I shrugged, still clutching the flashlight. “He took the express route.”

That night, as I climbed into bed—exhausted, exasperated, and still slightly damp—I realized something profound: peace and quiet were officially extinct.

And in a house filled to maximum capacity, even the laundry chute wasn’t safe.

Calgon, take me away… again!