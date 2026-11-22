Editor:

The truth is our world is warming quite rapidly. The average global temperature has risen more than 2.15 degrees Fahrenheit over the last 150 years, and the rate of warming has accelerated significantly since the late 1970s.

Throughout Earth’s history, previous increases of 2 degrees Fahrenheit have taken more than 5,000 years. Although 2.15 degrees may not seem like much, this warming is disrupting global weather patterns, contributing to the severe droughts, rising sea levels and intense storms we observe today.

This rapid increase is due to humanity’s burning of planet-warming fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and natural gas, since the start of the Industrial Revolution. These gases act like the glass of a greenhouse, allowing sunlight to reach Earth’s surface while trapping some of the heat that would otherwise escape into space.

In the 1880s, the concentration of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas emitted by human activities, was about 280 parts per million. Today, it is more than 428 parts per million, an increase of approximately 53 percent in just 150 years.

To combat this crisis, we citizens must use our voices and votes to lead a rapid transition to clean, renewable energy sources and stop burning Earth-damaging fossil fuels.

Global warming is a massive challenge, but solutions are available. By prioritizing sustainability in our policy choices and daily lives, we can, must and will secure a stable climate for future generations.

Jordan Born

Clinton