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From household budgets to major construction projects, rising costs continue to leave their markIt does not matter whether you are a family living paycheck to paycheck, a middle-class household trying to maintain financial stability, a small-business owner struggling to keep the doors open or a major institution planning for the future, inflation has found its way into just about every corner of our lives, leaving few untouched by its financial pressures.

For those already struggling financially, these increases can mean making difficult decisions about which bills get paid first and which necessities must wait. Lower-income households often bear the greatest burden, but middle-class families are hardly immune, as many who once felt reasonably comfortable are now reconsidering purchases, postponing vacations and cutting back on expenses they previously could afford.

The effects of inflation extend well beyond our homes and into the small businesses that form the backbone of communities throughout Sampson County.

Locally-owned establishments face increasing expenses for utilities, insurance, supplies, equipment, transportation and employee wages, often while operating on relatively narrow profit margins. When those costs increase, business owners must decide whether to absorb the additional expenses or pass them along to customers who are already dealing with financial pressures of their own.

Neither option is particularly appealing, especially when customers begin cutting back on discretionary spending, leaving businesses caught between rising operating expenses and declining purchasing power.

We are also seeing these challenges affect institutions that might not immediately come to mind when discussing inflation, including those responsible for educating our children and preparing the next generation of workers.

During a recent Sampson Community College Board of Trustees meeting, Chairman Chuck Spell raised concerns about the rising cost of steel, describing significant increases affecting businesses throughout the construction industry.

College administrators also discussed challenges surrounding construction of the new health sciences building, including delayed steel deliveries and unexpected infrastructure expenses that have contributed to pushing the project’s anticipated completion into spring 2028.

Although rising steel prices are not solely responsible for those delays, the situation illustrates how increasing material costs and supply challenges can complicate major projects intended to benefit the community.

Fortunately, some projects have safeguards in place, including the new Hobbton High School, which Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jamie King explained is being constructed under a guaranteed maximum price arrangement that protects the school system from many unexpected increases in material costs.

Such planning can provide financial stability, but it does not change the broader reality that constructing and maintaining public facilities has become increasingly expensive.

What makes inflation particularly frustrating is the disconnect between national economic reports and what people experience in their everyday lives.

We frequently hear that inflation is slowing, which is certainly encouraging, but that does not necessarily mean prices are returning to what they were several years ago. Instead, it generally means prices are increasing at a slower rate, leaving families and businesses to continue adjusting to costs that remain elevated.

For ordinary people, inflation is more than an economic statistic debated by politicians and economists; it is the parent putting groceries back on the shelf, the senior citizen carefully managing a fixed income, the young adult wondering whether homeownership will ever become realistic and the business owner questioning how much longer additional expenses can be absorbed.

As Sampson County continues discussing economic development, attracting new residents and expanding opportunities, affordability must remain part of those conversations.

Everyone is trying to make their dollars stretch further, and that is a reality worth remembering whenever we discuss the state of our economy.