(Editor’s note:For anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential support around the clock by calling or texting 988.)

The holiday season is often described as the most wonderful time of the year, filled with family gatherings, celebrations and cherished traditions. Yet, behind the decorations, laughter and smiling faces, some individuals are fighting battles that those closest to them may never recognize.

For those struggling with depression, anxiety, grief or loneliness, the holidays can magnify emotions that are already difficult to manage. While the season does not necessarily increase suicide rates, the expectations surrounding them can intensify feelings of isolation, inadequacy and hopelessness.

With Thanksgiving approaching and Christmas following closely behind, we must acknowledge a reality often overshadowed by the festivitie: not everyone is looking forward to this time of year, and for some, simply making it through another day can feel like an overwhelming challenge.

Mental health professionals identify several factors that can contribute to suicidal thoughts or attempts, including untreated mental health conditions, financial hardship, relationship difficulties, substance misuse, traumatic experiences and the loss of loved ones. Often, it is not one circumstance but a combination of overwhelming pressures that leaves someone struggling to envision a better tomorrow.

Therapists also point to feelings of hopelessness, perceived burdensomeness and social isolation as particularly concerning risk factors. Someone may believe their family would be better off without them, that their problems have no solutions or that nobody could possibly understand what they are experiencing. Although these thoughts may not reflect reality, the emotional pain behind them can be very real.

Financial pressures can become especially burdensome during the holidays, too. Parents may worry about providing Christmas gifts for their children, families may struggle to put food on the table, and individuals already living paycheck to paycheck may feel defeated by expectations they simply cannot afford to meet.

Grief can be equally devastating. An empty chair at the Thanksgiving dinner or the absence of a familiar voice on Christmas morning can reopen wounds that never fully healed.

Then there are those who suffer silently, concealing their struggles behind a smile because they fear being judged, misunderstood or viewed as weak.

We must remember that suicidal thoughts do not always come with obvious warning signs, and outward appearances are not reliable indicators of someone’s emotional well-being. Withdrawal from loved ones, expressions of hopelessness, increased substance abuse or statements about feeling trapped or being a burden should never be dismissed.

Suicide does not discriminate by age, income, profession or background. Mental health struggles can affect teenagers navigating social pressures, parents overwhelmed by responsibilities, veterans carrying emotional wounds and older adults experiencing loneliness.

As a community, we should make a greater effort to check on one another, particularly during a season when togetherness is celebrated but loneliness can feel especially pronounced. Reach out to the neighbor who lives alone, the friend who recently experienced a loss or the family member who has grown unusually quiet.

And when someone opens up about their struggles, listen without judgment.

Mental health professionals emphasize that asking someone directly whether they are considering suicide does not encourage suicidal behavior. Instead, such conversations can open the door to professional support and potentially save a life.

There is no shame in seeking counseling, attending therapy or admitting that life’s circumstances have become difficult to manage. Asking for help should be viewed as an act of courage rather than a sign of weakness.

This holiday season, perhaps one of the greatest gifts we can offer has nothing to do with what can be purchased, wrapped or placed beneath a Christmas tree. Sometimes, it is the gift of our time, a genuine conversation or the simple willingness to remind someone that their life matters.