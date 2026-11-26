Bundled up like the Abominable Snowman, arms crossed and teeth chattering, I muttered, “We’ll be lucky to make it out of here with all our limbs still intact!”

With a half-dozen fishing lines threaded through a three-foot-deep hole—six inches in diameter—drilled straight into solid ice, I sat perched on an upside-down painter’s bucket, huddled with a small group of fellow Royal Rangers, swapping jokes and trying to keep warm.

As a howling wind swept across the frozen lake—peppered with little clusters of shivering boys—I snapped to attention when my reel began to spin out of control, signaling a bite on an itty-bitty hook somewhere beneath our frozen feet.

Could it be a largemouth bass? A bluegill? Maybe even a northern pike?

When the pole bowed under sudden pressure as some unknown species made a futile bid for freedom, Dirk Arkwright wrapped his brawny arms around my waist like a junior Hercules, bracing us both as I wrangled the mystery beast from the funnel-shaped hole.

In the nick of time, David “Huck” Allen snatched up a landing net leaning against the tent and scooped up a thrashing channel catfish just as it burst to the surface.

“Jumping Jehoshaphat!” I blurted as my baby blues bugged out like cartoon springs. “This is the first catfish I’ve ever snagged—and it looks to be at least two feet long!”

“It’s more like fifteen inches,” my big brother John said dryly, consulting a retractable tape measure like a man born to deflate fish tales.

Just then, as if summoned by Aquaman himself—complete with windswept hair that looked like it had been styled by Poseidon mid-tempest—our lines snapped to life in synchronized chaos.

It was less of a fishing trip and more of a shampoo commercial in a snow globe.

After closing out the first semester with a half day of school to give teachers a jump-start on report cards, Mom cooked an early dinner, giving my big brother and me time to layer up for an evening of ice fishing with our Royal Rangers outpost at Moraine State Park—the third Friday in January.

Bundled into down-insulated puffer jackets and all the winter paraphernalia we could wrangle—boots, gloves, Steelers beanies, and knitted scarves—we left the warmth of the church parsonage and stepped into the frosty dusk. Our comrades were already milling about the sidewalk, preparing to load into the caravan.

With Commander William “Bill” Arkwright at the helm of his familiar orange Suburban, I settled into the middle row with fellow Trailblazers James “Jimmy” Allen and Donald Streckeisen at my flanks. Trail Rangers filled out the third row of seating like a bobsled team ready to launch.

Since both my seatmates were seventh graders, the topic turned to their biggest complaint of the semester: the soul-sapping hike between Hartman Elementary and Lincoln Junior-Senior High School.

“It definitely made me feel like a ping pong ball,” I guffawed, recalling all those back-and-forth trips up the ramp to the southeast corner door.

“Every time we complained,” noted Jimmy, thinking back to last week’s snowstorm, “Mr. Foley would hit us with his reworked version of the U.S. Postal Service motto.”

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these dreary seventh graders from getting to their classes in a timely manner.

“Then he’d remind us whiny crybabies that he used to make the same trek—twice a day,” Donald chimed in, quoting the history teacher’s favorite mantra with a dramatic sigh.

“Oh yeah, I totally forgot about his words of wisdom,” I added, smirking at the memory.

Just then, I flicked my ear, thinking I’d shooed away a pesky fly—only to realize that a couple of pranksters (Dirk and Huck, naturally) had snuck up from behind.

Before I could retaliate, they launched a double wet willy—one saliva-laden finger in each of my ears.

“Thanks, fellas,” I deadpanned, turning around with just the right amount of Johnny Carson delivery. “Since I forgot to clean out my ears with a Q-tip this morning, I’m glad youns aren’t afraid to get your hands—or fingers, in this case—dirty.”

“I think there’s a little more wax in there if you’d like to finish the job,” I added, flashing a wink.

Laughter erupted throughout the Suburban as the two-man comedy team mugged and flexed.

And just like that, our convoy turned off the main highway and rumbled into the state park—headed straight onto Lake Arthur itself, with three feet of solid ice between us and whatever fish were brave (or foolish) enough to linger below.

“Don’t worry, boys,” assured Commander Bill, tapping the steering wheel. “The lake hasn’t cracked under pressure since 1974… when I brought a group just this size.”

“That’s a comforting thought,” the Riverside track star muttered while slipping on an extra pair of wool socks.

Upon reaching our designated slice of frozen paradise, we spilled out of the Suburban and got to work like a troop of frostbitten engineers.

With fingers stiff as beef jerky and breath misting like steam engines, we pitched our canvas tents across the wind-swept ice, wrestling with poles that refused to cooperate.

It took three Trailblazers, one cracked mallet, and a creative string of church-approved expletives before Dirk finally drove a tent stake through the permafrost—channeling Thor himself, as if Mjölnir had been re-purposed as a Boy Scout ice pick.

Meanwhile, Commander Bill ignited the propane heaters inside the tents as our makeshift seats—flipped painter’s buckets and one suspiciously wobbly crate—were arranged in a semicircle over freshly drilled fishing holes, each one puffing steam like a chimney waiting for Santa’s return.

As soon as we’d wrapped up our assigned chores, we crammed into the eight-man tent for hot chocolate and conversation before attempting to reel in a passel of fish from the frozen lake.

“My biscuits are nice and toasty now,” Huck announced, rubbing his hindquarters in the glow of the space heater. “Slap on some butter and they’ll practically melt in your mouth.”

“Eww!” came the collective reply, as we all looked at the high school senior like he was Gargantos—a tentacle-wielding, one-eyed cephalopod.

“I’m starting to regret my decision to wear this thong instead of long johns,” he said, tugging at the back of his faded jeans. “This thing’s riding up my hiney hole.”

Dirk nearly choked on a marshmallow as cocoa dribbled from his mouth down his plaid wool coat.

“Seriously?” I said, grabbing one of the Huckmeister’s belt loops and craning my neck to catch a glimpse. “Why would you wear butt floss on an ice fishing trip during an arctic blast?”

“Stylistic choices that help me look and feel my best,” he replied, throwing an arm over my shoulders to redirect my curious eyes.

“Do not look at me!” Jimmy exclaimed, hands raised defensively. “We live in separate bedrooms at opposite ends of the house.”

I see nothing, I hear nothing, I say nothing!

“Son,” Commander Bill muttered, glancing over with a weary squint, “I’ve seen a lot in the Royal Rangers—but this is the first time I’ve needed sunglasses in a snowstorm.”

The tent emptied quickly—just in case our self-appointed fashion icon decided to treat us to a one-man winter runway show.

Hours later, the undergarment antics long forgotten, we were consumed with worry over our completely empty ice chest while the younger bunkhouses had theirs filled to the brim.

With minutes to spare before packing up for the night, pandemonium erupted. One after another, fish launched from our hole in the ice like manna from heaven. By the time it ended, our ice chest matched the others—overflowing with whiskered redemption.

After striking camp, we piled into the Suburban, smelling of fish and friendship, and sped off toward glowing golden arches—because nothing says victory like a quarter pounder and a tale too wild for Sunday School.

And Commander Bill ordered two filet-o-fish just to prove a point.