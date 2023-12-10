Sixty-eight years ago this month, the American people witnessed a defining moment in American history, a moment of dignity and courage that changed the nation and the world.

Feeling “fed up” and having made up her mind to never move again, Rosa Parks was arrested on Dec. 1, 1955 for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger, thus violating a Montgomery, Ala. law for segregated seating on city buses. She later said, “…the only tired I was, was tired of giving in.”

Following Rosa Parks’ arrest, she was allowed to make that one phone call. Probably few phone calls have had as much impact on the nation as the one placed by Mrs. Parks, which ended up getting word of her arrest to the president of the Montgomery NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People). By 1955, the 42-year-old Parks had joined the NAACP, becoming involved in the civil rights issues in Montgomery. Historically, no other civil rights group has played a larger role than the NAACP in fighting to end segregation.

Also, by refusing to give up her seat, the country witnessed the highest moment of Rosa Parks’ patriotism, demonstrating her devotion to making America a more perfect union. Her simple act of dignity and courage would change America, helping to move us closer to fulfilling the vision of equality for all.

With the subsequent conviction of Mrs. Parks and with the backing of the NAACP, the Black community in Montgomery formed the Montgomery Improvement Association with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as president. Following several mass meetings, Blacks were asked not to ride the buses to work, to town, to school or anywhere, thus launching the Montgomery Bus Boycott, campaigning to end segregation.

This decision to start the bus boycott saw much of Montgomery coming out in support of Mrs. Parks, and over a year later, in December 1956, the Supreme Court ruled that Alabama’s law requiring segregation on buses was unconstitutional, striking a serious blow to the “southern solution” to the problem of the races—the separate-but-equal doctrine.

Later, after having difficulty finding work, Rosa Parks left Montgomery, moving to Detroit where she served on Congressman John Conyers’ staff for 23 years. Parks also received many honors, including the NAACP’s Spingarn Medal in 1979, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1996, and in 1999, President Bill Clinton recognized Mrs. Parks with the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor, the highest honor awarded to an American civilian.

In honoring Mrs. Parks’ legacy with a life-size statue in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall in February 2013, President Barack Obama proclaimed, “But we can do no greater honor than to remember and to carry forward the power of her principle and a courage born of conviction.” Rosa Parks died at the age of 92 on Oct. 24, 2005.

As we remember Rosa Parks, let’s all become more inspired to do more in making our community a more “perfect place to call home.”

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.