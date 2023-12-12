With the sun beating down upon a deserted city street as high noon quickly approached, several stragglers made themselves scarce by dodging into nearby buildings when a pair of trigger-happy gunslingers stood at opposite ends of the main thoroughfare with hands on holsters ready to engage in a deadly shootout.

Nevertheless, that was the image I envisioned once my brother John informed me about a highly confrontational meeting between himself and my arch nemesis — Bobby Ewing — in downtown Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

I have a very active imagination indeed!

While the encounter wasn’t nearly as explosive as the gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Kurt Russell’s blockbuster movie Tombstone, it was an extremely contentious situation that could’ve easily gone off the rails considering the parties that were involved in the unscripted altercation.

When the former star quarterback of “The Fighting Wolverines” came home from Memphis State University for Christmas break, I opened up to him about all the dastardly deeds which the popular football jock had been inflicting upon me since the beginning of the school year.

“You have to stand up for yourself,” professed the college freshman as he finished another set of leg extensions on my weight bench at the opposite end of the room. “Until you let him know that you’re not going to put up with his garbage anymore, he’s going to continue antagonizing you; so, it’s the only way you’re going to put a stop to it.”

“What do you think I’ve been doing these past four months,” I countered after changing the station on my stereo console. “Every time I give him a piece of my mind or even attempt to fight back, he mocks me even more the next time I see his ugly mug; and I’m sick of dealing with his utter nonsense.”

“Just like the time he bashed my head against the brick wall while lifting weights in the universal gym, he laid on the floor laughing at me when I pounced on top of his sorry butt and started wailing on him like an unhinged baboon,” I added while sitting down at my desk to make my nightly journal entry.

I didn’t do anything to deserve this!

“Why don’t I have a talk with him,” quizzed the dedicated athlete before doing one last set of dumbbell curls. “When I was the quarterback of the football team, I had a way of making your classmates toe the line; and if they did anything unsavory against you, their butts would’ve been in a sling.”

“I would rather you not do that,” I cautioned while thinking about John’s savior complex with his constant need to fix my problems. “Since you’re no longer the big man on campus, what makes you think for one minute that he’s even going to listen to anything you have to say; and I can’t believe you actually threatened my peers.”

I thought it was awfully strange how Ewing suddenly became my new best friend overnight!

Concerned about my safety, I was honestly beginning to wonder if I would still be around to receive my high school diploma at the conclusion of the school year.

My life had descended into utter chaos; and I couldn’t wake up from the complete nightmare that consumed every fiber of my being.

When I began shouting from the bottom bunk as perspiration beaded across my brow during the night, the gridiron baller shook me awake from a reoccurring dream in which I was grasping at the air in a futile attempt to save myself after getting pushed off the roof by my chief antagonist at dear ol’ Lincoln High and falling to my death.

After witnessing how this constant turmoil was robbing me of my sleep, my older sibling would not rest until he had it out with the individual causing all my problems.

Shortly after completing a few errands the following afternoon while driving through town, the freckle-faced young man spotted the calculated intimidator pulling into a parking space next to G.C. Murphy’s Department Store with his mother and sister.

Quickly pulling into an empty spot a couple cars over, the miffed college man accosted the high school senior while grabbing him by the shirt collar when he stepped from the parked vehicle.

“Is that any way to greet a former teammate,” queried the cocky football player as he lowered his tone to a whisper. “Unless you want to get arrested for assault and battery, I suggest you take your filthy hands off me; otherwise, you can call your parents to come to the police station and bail you out of jail.”

“I see that some things never change,” quipped the minister’s firstborn while straightening the juvenile delinquent’s letterman jacket. “You’re still the same immature kid I knew back in high school always issuing idle threats; but if you don’t leave my brother alone, you’ll be the one that gets put behind bars.”

“Since you’re a legal adult now, I would think you’re smart enough to know better than to engage in a physical altercation with a minor,” he added with self-satisfaction.

I’m shaking in my boots!

“Just remember what I told you,” warned my most ardent defender when he poked his index finger into the oversized goon’s chest. “College admissions boards won’t look too kindly on a perspective student with an arrest record; so, it would be in your best interest to tread lightly for the remainder of the school year.”

I was mortified when my brother told me all the sordid details of the unplanned skirmish.

If I had known that my lifelong roommate was actually going to confront the obnoxious bully when he stepped out of a vehicle on Lawrence Avenue, I would’ve never shared my plight with him; because I knew that it was only a matter of time before his meddlesome antics would come back to bite me in the hindquarters.

