Delizioso!

While I was seated at a very boisterous table with a few close-knit companions inside an extremely crowded brick-and-mortar, that’s the only Italian word which adequately described the tantalizing fireworks going off inside my mouth after taking a flavorful bite of baked lasagna dripping with mascarpone cheese and tomato sauce.

It rolled off the tongue as if I had been fluent in the romantic language for my entire existence on the third rock from the sun.

From all appearances, I could’ve easily been partaking of a mouthwatering meal at Osteria Francescana – the most iconic restaurant in all of Italy – which is located near the church of San Francesco at the northern end of the boot-shaped country while taking in one of the many glorious sites on a European vacation with my extended family.

That would’ve been a righteous trip!

However, I was enjoying the company of several animated male cousins on my mother’s side while Uncle Angelo – the original Italian Stallion – was doing his best to keep our plates filled with his scrumptious homemade offerings at our annual Christmas gathering at the Pomposelli casa in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

With thirty Farrell family members spanning four generations crammed into the ranch-style home like a stuffed shell filled with ricotta cheese, there was a total of eighteen cousins, eleven adults – five aunts, four uncles and two grandparents – along with one happy great-grandchild as well as a partridge in a pear tree to round out the magical holiday.

Once we stuffed the last bite of buttery Italian bread drenched in homespun marinara sauce into our collective pie holes, these lanky teenagers scattered to make room for the next round of hungry patrons in the makeshift bistro at the corner of Overholt and Sherrick drives.

“Let’s head downstairs to watch the basketball game,” proposed Patrick Pomposelli as he opened the cellar door to let his usual cohorts through. “Since the university scholars each claimed a seat with the uncles and Pappy Farrell in the living room, the uncomfortable carpeted floor is the only place left for us to park our rumps; but there’s a nice comfy couch in the basement.”

“This is a member’s only party,” he continued while barricading the entrance to the lower level from a rowdy bunch of mischief-makers. “You munchkins have plenty to do in the back bedroom; so youns better make like a ghost and disappear before this high school wrestler puts the lot of you into a sleeper hold.”

After snatching a tupperware container filled with Grandma Farrell’s homemade baked goods from the kitchen counter, I quickly descended the staircase to enjoy a little quiet solitude with my favorite cousins away from the organized chaos taking place above our heads.

Since there was a massive storm affecting the entire northeastern United States, the weather outside was bitter cold with a low temperature of minus thirteen degrees; so, our astute party planner flipped on an electric space heater before the Farrell siblings snatched a colorfully designed hand-stitched afghan throw from the back of the four-seater sofa.

Immediately after I turned on the colored television set on the opposite side of the spacious room, Patrick obtained four cans of carbonated beverage from the mini fridge behind his father’s basement bar prior to tossing them to each intended recipient.

When Jeff Farrell opened his frosty can of soda pop, it promptly exploded all over his brand-new sweater!

“What does this remind you of,” I quizzed.

“That was totally gnarly,” exclaimed the brown curly-haired athlete as he sprang to retrieve a roll of paper towels from off the bar counter for his accident-prone cousin. “When I opened that can of root beer as a kindergartner, it exploded on the ceiling before dripping all over my father’s precious pool table; and then we realized Jeff took an unexpected shower in the sugary drink.”

“Why is this the first time I’m hearing about this convoluted story,” questioned Bryan Farrell.

“It’s been more than a decade since that little episode,” snickered the husky 15-year-old upon sopping up the sticky liquid from his cardigan sweater. “My mother pitched a fit when she found out that youns stripped off my clothes and threw them into the washer; and she didn’t let me come down to the basement for the next two Christmases.”

“I was just an innocent bystander,” I quipped while giving the high school sophomore the stink eye for mixing me up with the real culprits. “While my brother John was walking around barking out orders, it was the Pomposelli brothers that put you in the wash tub and removed your clothing; so, I was just trying to mind my own business.”

“But that wasn’t the worst of it,” I continued before swiping another delectable lady lock from the container on the coffee table. “I was ready to jump under the pool table when Aunt Kathy walked in on our cleanup efforts and had a complete meltdown, after which we were banned to the bedroom until it was time to go home.”

“You guys got off easy,” suggested Patrick after taking another swig of his ice-cold can of root beer. “Although Angelo was mistaken about all our Christmas presents going back to the North Pole, we weren’t allowed play with any of those neatly wrapped gifts for the next month until our solitary confinement was completed.”

“Sounds to me like youns were rebels without a cause,” noted the youngest of the bunch.

As soon as the New York Knicks topped the New Jersey Nets in a 112 to 110 overtime victory, Uncle Harry hollered down the steps to notify his two oldest offspring that they were heading out to Grandpa and Grandma Houser’s house for another Italian feast.

Jeff quickly glanced down at his stained sweater prior to turning it inside out, so his mother wouldn’t have a cow.

Just be thankful that we didn’t strip you down to your skivvies and hose you off!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.