“All the works of man have their origin in creative fantasy. What right have we then to depreciate imagination.” -Carl Jung

All great creators, artists and inventors have to use their active imaginations in order to envision what has yet to come to be. Imagining something before it actually comes to light is to use one’s active imagination. As we believe in God, an afterlife, or the immortal life that Christianity promises, our active imaginations envision something we have not actually seen or experienced yet and we believe in it and have faith. This is attributed to our ability to use our imagination.

In our exploration of the concept of active imagination we embark on a journey that delves into the realms of the mind where thoughts are not mere fleeting occurrences but powerful animators of our world. Coined by the renowned Swiss psychiatrist: Carl Jung active imagination represents a process where individuals engage their imagination in a profound communion with the various aspects of their own psyche. These aspects may exist beyond the realm of conscious awareness encompassing beliefs related to emotions, urges, and memories. Active imagination serves as a catalyst for numerous transformation benefits including the manifestation of desired outcomes of artistic inspiration and ingenuity. It empowers individuals to bring to light those aspects of their consciousness that may have remained concealed. This practice invites us to explore the depths of our own minds fostering an intimate relationship with our inner selves.

Belief transformations. One of the remarkable facets of active imagination is its capacity to facilitate rapid and desirable changes in our lives. By engaging with the subconscious realm, we transform latent beliefs into vivid mental imagery, narratives, or personifications. These elements become separate entities or distinct worlds within our imagination allowing us to engage in a joyful and theatrical mental play. Active imagination helps us reconcile perceived conflicts and differences within our consciousness. It offers a safe space for imaginary interactions with various aspects of our psyche. This interaction fosters understanding and harmony providing an effective means to release identification with beliefs that are incongruent with our true desires. In essence active imagination serves as a bridge between the conscious and the subconscious promoting inner harmony and desired transformation.

The theatrical nature of reality .. Our external reality as we perceive it is akin to a theatrical performance staged by the power of our subconscious mind. Every action and external change is projected automatically guided by the belief stored in our subconscious. Whether our journey appears to be one of struggle or one of ease it is a direct reflection of our identification with specific beliefs regarding sensations, perceptions, thoughts, emotions, and memories. Recognizing this intrinsic connection between our thoughts and the external world is a central theme in active imagination. It encourages us to explore the interplay between our inner beliefs and the unfolding of our reality. It invites us to question whether we are inadvertently shaping our lives based on outdated or incongruent beliefs. Active imagination empowers us to take the reins of our mental theatre guiding it toward the desired outcomes in alignment with our true selves and God.

The inner best friend.. In the realm of active imagination, we encounter the profound concept of the inner best friend a cherished guide within the labyrinth of our own minds. This inner companion assumes multifaceted roles: that of mentor, confidant, and guardian. Much like Carl Jung’s notion of the Guardian Angel, this inner best friend serves as a source of wisdom providing guidance, comfort, and

insight. Carl Jung once articulated; “Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside dreams; who looks inside awakes’ -Carl Jung. Through this practice we embark on a journey within seeking to awaken our inner wisdom and clarity. Our inner best friend becomes a catalyst for this awakening assisting us in peering deep into our hearts and souls. As we engage in inner dialogues our inner best friend helps us explore profound questions much like a mentor or a trusted confidant. Together we dissect our experiences and emotions gaining insights and wisdom that may have eluded us in the noise of external influences. This intimate relationship with our inner selves fosters profound transformations allowing us to emerge as renewed, refined, and liberated individuals guided by the wisdom that resides within (God) the “I am” that we all are.

Navigating the inner landscape.. During our journey through the interior world, we uncover a wealth of infinite possibilities. The infinite mind of the universe houses countless worlds each teaming with unique experiences and lessons. It is a vast expanse where beings with extraordinary powers and attributes reside; a place where even God Himself once dwelled. Active imagination serves as a portal to these inner worlds. Allowing us to explore, learn and grow. Moments of solitude which may occasionally leave us feeling isolated are but illusions as we are never truly alone. Isaiah 41:10- “Fear not for I am with you.” Our inner best friend accompanies us guiding us along the labyrinthine paths within our own minds. Central to active imagination is the cultivation of authentic confidence through self-trust and inner exploration. This practice encourages us to travel within ourselves discovering the treasures hidden within our psyche. It teaches us to trust our inner voice for within our hearts and intuition lie the answers to the profound questions of life. While external opinions and beliefs can offer guidance, active imagination reminds us not to relinquish our inner truths in favor of external influences. We are urged to follow our hearts and intuitions allowing them to guide us toward our authentic selves. In this process we separate our true desires from past programming and opinions that may longer be useful to us.

The art of active imagination.. Active imagination as a practice can be distilled into three essential steps. These steps are simple yet profound providing a structured approach to harnessing the power of your inner world. In the foundational step of active imagination, we initiate the process by creating a mental space conducive to deep introspection and exploration. This initial phase sets the stage for the transformative journey that follows. As we delve into our inner world it’s important to recognize that our thoughts and imaginations are not merely passive observers but active animators of our reality. This aligns with Carl Jung’s belief that:

“The most terrifying thing is to accept oneself completely.”-Carl Jung

Highlighting the profound significance of self-awareness in the process of active imagination. To prepare for observation many find it beneficial to proceed this step with a brief meditation or relaxation exercise. The objective is to attain a state of inner calm and centeredness facilitating a more receptive and focused mindset. A profound exploration of the inner realms begins as we still the turbulence of our minds and become present within ourselves. This contemplative stance allows us to examine our thoughts, emotions, and beliefs without judgment or attachment. With the mind now in a receptive state the practice embarks on the next phase of active imagination.

The initiation of the inner journey..In this step, one deliberately chooses a topical challenge to explore within their inner world. It is akin to setting the compass of the mind in the direction of self-discovery and inner transformation. From personal relationships and emotional conflicts to create inspirations and existential questions, you can choose this topic. As the journey commences the practitioner can envision

engaging in an internal dialogue much like a heartfelt conversation with a mentor or a trusted friend. The inner companion often symbolizing one’s inner best friend, or a guiding presence becomes a pivotal part of this process. The practitioner begins to converse with this inner presence acknowledging it as the repository of infinite wisdom, love, and insight. As the practitioner explores the chosen topic deeply seeking profound insights and transformational revelations the inner journey unfolds. This phase of active imagination invites the individual to allow their attention to remain fully absorbed by the chosen topic. Even as the mind may wander into different realms or associations, gently guiding it back to the central theme ensures a deep and focused exploration. This process may feel intuitive and dynamic akin to navigating unchartered territories of the psyche where insights, emotions, and realizations naturally emerge. Ultimately it is within the sanctuary of this inner dialogue that profound self-discovery reconciliation and transformation take root.

In the third and final step of active imagination we delve deep into the process of: Subconscious Reconciliation… This stage is where the transformative magic of active imagination truly comes to fruition. In the inner landscape various memories, individuals, and symbolic representations emerge as the inner dialogue unfolds. These elements may come forth from the depths of the subconscious offering insights, emotions, symbols, or memories that have long resided in the shadows. It is here that Carl Jung’s profound insight becomes particularly relevant.

“Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life, and you will call it fate.’ Carl Jung

Active imagination provides a powerful platform to heed this wisdom as we confront the once hidden aspects of our psyche in a safe and purposeful manner. These inner manifestations serve as doorways into the unchartered territories of our inner world. Practitioners have the opportunity to engage with these elements seeking to understand, make peace with, and reconcile any conflicts or unresolved issues. In this way the opacity of the shadows with be illuminated and we will be liberated from the grip of unconscious beliefs that may have controlled our lives until now.

Upon completing the journey of active imagination, you will find yourself changed. The insights gained, the challenges reconciled, and the relationship deepened with your inner self will leave an indelible mark. You may notice a sense of heightened sense of self-confidence and authenticity. You will carry yourself differently aligning more closely with your true desires. Active imagination serves as a powerful tool for inner growth and transformation. It empowers you to make peace with beliefs that no longer serve you and to encourage beliefs that align with your vision. The world around you in turn begins to reflect this transformation as the outer reality adjusts to match your inner evolution.

In closing, if we can conceive it, perceive it, and believe it, we surely can achieve it. Never give up!