Last week, I heard a business reporter on TV give a review of predictions so-called experts gave about this time last year for the stock market for 2023. Almost all were wrong. The economists predicted that we were headed for a recession in 2023, and that the market would at best be flat and would probably go down. They were wrong. The stock market actually went up well over 10% in 2023, and the recession everyone predicted didn’t happen. (Folks are still borrowing and spending in spite of inflation and higher interest rates.)

So, following the predictions for 2023 from those “experts’ probably cost some investors a bunch of money. I’ve decided to give you some of my predictions for the coming year, and it won’t cost you anything. But remember, I’m not considered an expert on anything, and I’m not so sure about 2024. Here are some:

— The seven day weather forecasts you see on TV in 2024 will continue seldom to be accurate. But they will continue giving them out, we will continue planning our schedules based on them, and then be aggravated when the weather messes up our plans. (I’m sure about this one.)

— Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will get married during the summer of 2024. The future Hall of Fame tight end from the Kansas City Chiefs and the mega popstar singer will surprise everyone and tie the knot. Or they will split up, and Taylor will write a smash hit song about a breakup with a football player.

— There will be a whole lot more trash along the roadways and in the woods of Sampson County in 2024. (This prediction is subject to change should the Board of Commissioners cancel the recently adopted trash tax. I know this was an attempt to collect needed revenue for the county, especially to collect some from folks who receive county services, but pay little county taxes. But I’m afraid it will lead to the unintended consequence of some people not using the landfill and just dumping their trash wherever.)

Note: This column was written earlier this week before the trash tax was rescinded at Thursday’s Commissioner’s meeting. I think this makes my prediction correct even before 2024 begins!

— Either Joe Biden or Donald Trump will not be on the ballot for the 2024 Presidential election next November. Or maybe both won’t be on the ballot. If it’s Joe Biden, he will win the Democratic nomination, but will drop out and say it’s due to health concerns, Hunter, or some other reason. This will open the door for the Democratic Party leaders to pick who they want to run at the Party convention, who they think can win. (Sorry about that, Kamala.)

If it’s Donald Trump not on the ballot, well, it’s hard to run a campaign from prison. And the Republican Party might finally move on from Trump. (It’ll probably take a lot of persuasion, and maybe a behind the scenes promise of a pardon to get him to drop out.)

Okay, I’m not sure about the 2024 election. But I am sure it will be chaotic. I believe the technical term for it will be a “mess.” And I’m sure we’ll be glad when it’s over.

— Finally, Jesus is coming back in 2024. (Now that got your attention.) Of course, I know better than to make that prediction, because no one knows the time of His return. But thinking about that sure makes the other stuff mentioned above seem petty and irrelevant. But hey, it could happen.

In closing, I’m not so sure about 2024. It may be a wild ride. But I’m sure hoping your ride will be safe and prosperous.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].