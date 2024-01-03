“Five… four… three… two… one!”

As crystal stemware clanged together, you could feel the love in the air as hugs and kisses flew in every direction.

At first glance, it appeared that I was an extra in the popular Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring Jimmy Stewart when everyone who was gathered around broke into song with the words to “Auld Lang Syne.”

Upon shaking the cobwebs from my head, I quickly realized that this high school senior was surrounded by my intimate friend Ronald Shiderly’s boisterous Italian family ringing in the new year after watching the ball drop in Times Square at the stroke of midnight on the console television set in Grandpa and Grandma Marangoni’s living room.

After spending the past several hours listening to Kasey Kasem’s American Top 100 Songs of the year with the close-knit cousins in one of the many bedrooms, we gathered together with the aunts and uncles as champagne began to flow about the cramped quarters of the cozy little house situated along the main thoroughfare in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

When a tall wine goblet containing a tiny bit of bubbly passed into my hands, I kindly declined the offer by passing it along to the next underage adolescent sitting on the crowded couch.

However, my boon companion whispered “a little bit’s not gonna hurt you” as he handed me another glass of the sparkling liquid for the traditional toast to celebrate the beginning of another new year.

It was undoubtedly one of the worst things I’ve ever tasted, bar none!

Following a few sentimental remarks by various members of the three-generation clan, the party spilled into the driveway as the cousins – each carrying a sleeping bag for an uproarious sleepover – accompanied us to the car which was parked alongside the painted asphalt.

Dagnabbit!

I totally missed my opportunity to plant a wet one on Ronald’s captivating cousin – Maria Sofia!

While waiting for the adults to pull themselves away from the “seemingly” endless conversation taking place within the happy home, these giddy teenagers began attempting to walk in a straight line for a would-be field sobriety test while teetering from side to side acting like an intoxicated Otis Campbell from “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Nevertheless, everyone rushed to Ronald’s aid when he endeavored to perform the comical routine on the dotted white line going down the center of Main Street as a solitary vehicle whizzed by with the horn blaring at our foolish theatrics.

Get off the road numbnuts!

Once these seven teens tripped over one another walking into the three-bedroom house on the other side of the glen, the young men – Robert, Ronald and myself – proceeded to lay out the sleeping bags in the spacious living room while the young ladies – Joella, Lisa, Maria and Trisha – changed into their pajamas upstairs; after which we passed each other going up and down the staircase.

“I nearly had a heart attack,” I stammered while changing into a warm pair of flannel nightclothes inside my close confidant’s bedroom at the top of the stairs. “When I saw that car barreling down the street, I thought it was going to fling you into the air; and then we would’ve had to peel your dead body off the pavement.”

“You’re not the only one to have heart palpitations,” confessed the amiable party host as he slipped into a t-shirt and a pair of red sweatpants. “Since it was so eerily quiet outside, I never even saw that speedster coming up from behind until youns all came running into the middle of the road to pull me to safety.”

“We dodged a bullet on that one,” proclaimed the only male offspring of the Sofia siblings after tying the drawstring on his green plaid pajama bottoms. “If your parents had seen what happened, we would most assuredly not be having a slumber party right now; and you’d probably be grounded for the next month.”

So, it’s a good thing they didn’t find out!

Shortly after walking in on the gabfest taking place in the kitchen, Joella – the youngest of the bunch – turned pale green as she quickly covered her mouth before racing into the half bath just off the mudroom to toss her cookies into the toilet.

What in the blue blazes is going on?

The other talkative teenyboppers glanced at one another prior to racing through the maze of rooms to check on Miss Cindy Lou Who.

Moments after one of the little lassies came back to tell us that she was sick from the champagne, my fellow counterparts and I all looked at each other with a strange look accompanied by rolling eyes.

She didn’t have any more than the rest of us!

In the wake of that near fiasco, the high-spirited cousins – including poor little Joella – played follow the leader into the living room for a rousing game of UNO – the exciting card game that keeps players on their toes until the very end.

At the conclusion of the twelfth round of play, Ronald and I were sitting at the top of the heap with over four hundred points apiece; so, the next hand would likely give us an ultimate victor.

Due to the fact that Mr. Sandman was coming for us all, several cards were discarded as the game lethargically continued around the circle until my bosom buddy laid down a draw four before calling UNO; thereby bringing everyone to their senses.

With absolutely no way to stop the card shark, he placed his final card on the deck bringing the round of play to a dramatic finish; and once all the cards were added up, he easily catapulted over the five-hundred-point mark.

Displaying a renewed vigor, the undisputed champion sprung to his feet and did a little victory dance around all the sore losers.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.