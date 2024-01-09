Have you ever fallen down the steps?

It doesn’t feel very good. Does it?

Unfortunately, I’m an expert when it comes to taking an unexpected tumble down a flight of stairs – some wooden and others concrete.

It’s the latter that you need to worry about the most; because those are the times when I usually landed in a hospital emergency room to have my head sewn back together by an attending physician.

Growing up with a disability, I pretty much felt like Humpty Dumpty when he had his great fall; however, the medical professionals were always able to put me back together again unlike all the king’s horses and all the king’s men.

Although, there was a time when I actually thought a medical examiner “potentially” could have ended up investigating my untimely demise after a very close call in a school stairwell during my senior year at dear ol’ Lincoln High School.

With malice and forethought, my arch nemesis and his constant companion nearly knocked me backwards down the cement treads leading to the second-floor bridge by the boy’s gymnasium one day following lunch in the cafeteria.

As my life flashed before my eyes, I held on to the banister with a death grip while asking God to wrap His loving arms of protection around me.

I could’ve easily broken my neck.

That little stunt – which could have undoubtedly had life-altering consequences for all of us – was payback for putting the ringleader in an awkward situation when he was doing a little Christmas shopping with his mother and younger sister downtown during the holidays – something I had nothing to do with.

Thinking the intimidating tactics of my high school persecutors were behind me upon entering eleventh grade with an abundance of friends that included Bobby Ewing, I was wracked with grief when the popular football jock and his well-disciplined minions made it their personal responsibility to make my life as miserable as possible.

When my brother John – the former star quarterback of our high school football team – came home from Memphis State University for Christmas break, I opened up to him about all the dastardly deeds – like slamming me into the lockers and bouncing my head off a brick wall – the blond-haired athlete had been inflicting upon me since the beginning of the school year.

Concerned about my safety, I was honestly beginning to wonder if I would still be around to receive my high school diploma at the conclusion of the school year.

My life had descended into utter chaos; and I couldn’t wake up from the complete nightmare that consumed every fiber of my being.

If I had known that my lifelong roommate was actually going to confront the obnoxious bully when he stepped out of a vehicle on Lawrence Avenue with family members nearby, I would’ve never shared my plight with him; because I knew that it wouldn’t be long before his meddlesome antics would come back to bite me in the hindquarters.

The day of vengeance had arrived!

Towards the end of our lunch period with only a few minutes to spare before the bell rang out, I obtained permission from one of the many lunchroom monitors to use the restroom across the corridor near the entrance to the music department; but instead of returning to the cafeteria after using the facilities, I decided to head upstairs to my next class.

Apparently, my chief antagonist and his faithful cohort Bobby Parks used the same scheme to escape the noisy food court; because they gave chase as I passed by the trophy case on the opposite wall from the boy’s gymnasium doors while briskly walking down the long hallway.

In the back of my mind, I could hear the faint echo of my tenth grade English teacher – Mr. Stephen Wyszomierski – reciting the rhyming couplet from Shakespeare’s Macbeth – Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble – and I knew the hour of atonement was upon me.

While approaching the top of the two-tiered “L-shaped” steps leading to the passageway which connected the school’s addition to the main building, the pair of troublemakers caught up to me just in time to deliberately slam their bodies against mine with the cruelest of intentions – to willfully inflict bodily injury by attempting to topple my fragile body down the stairway.

With both hands, I quickly latched on to the hand railing for dear life before reaching a level surface.

“You’re lucky I don’t toss you out one of these windows,” threatened Ewing as he lurched forward with arms extended in an attempt to scare me. “Thanks to that big goon showing up at a most inopportune time, I had to come up with a logical explanation as to why he was so upset; and I still don’t think my mother bought it.”

“It serves you right,” I quipped with narrowed eyes before making a quick exit to the opposite end of the elevated sky bridge containing a wall of windows on both sides. “Because you have no business treating me like a piece of human garbage, especially since I haven’t done anything to deserve it; not to mention the fact that you’re twice as big as me.”

“Besides,” I continued after reaching the safety of the second-floor hallway in the educational facility’s principal structure. “The way you and your cronies go around the school acting like big men on campus as you terrorize everyone in your path – you’re the only goons as far as I can see.”

Before disappearing around the corner, the juvenile delinquent warned me to keep my big mouth shut if I knew what was good for me.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

