Any business or household knows that spending more than you make is unsustainable. So how can Medicare expect doctors’ offices to stay open if we’re struggling to keep our heads above water?

That is the question doctors are now confronting given a new 3.4% Medicare cut for physicians. Now that the cut has gone into effect for 2024, it will have a devastating impact everywhere, including here in North Carolina.

From Manteo to Murphy and everywhere in between, Medicare’s significant cut to physician payments will make it harder for seniors to get the medical services they need and deserve. Smaller, independent physicians will be disproportionately impacted, as will rural and underserved communities where access to affordable, comprehensive health care is already scarce.

It is crucial for Congress to act to reverse these cuts – and ultimately engage in long-term Medicare reform that ensures stability in our health care system for many years to come.

As alarming as they are, the latest round of cuts to doctors are nothing new. Over the years, physician practices have continually faced payment reductions that undermine their ability to provide care for their patients. As medical costs and inflation have skyrocketed, physician payments have failed to keep up, making it increasingly difficult to run a functional practice.

In fact, the cost of operating a practice—including increases in office space rent, employee wages, and insurance premiums—has increased by 47% since 2001. During the same time, general inflation shot up by 73%. Yet, physician pay has stagnated, pushing many providers to the brink of closure or seriously reducing their services to older North Carolinians. That’s because while costs have been rising, Medicare physician payments have actually declined by 26% over the last 22 years.

All of this means that payments from Medicare—which never truly covered the full cost of providing medical care—don’t cover nearly as much as they used to. Another round of Medicare payment cuts for physicians will only amplify the financial woes many practices already face. If implemented, the cut would exacerbate the severe physician shortage already impacting communities across the state. Already, one-third of North Carolinians don’t have a primary care physician, and it’s hard to see how that situation will improve if doctors’ offices are forced to scale back in order to stay afloat.

It doesn’t help that physicians are the only type of Medicare provider who do not receive annual payment updates based on inflation. In 2024, virtually all other health care providers working with Medicare—such as hospitals (both inpatient and outpatient), skilled nursing centers, and hospices—will receive a 4.6% inflationary update. Due to an ongoing statutory freeze on physician payments, however, physicians will see no such update until 2026 at the earliest. Even then, updates will resume at a miniscule 0.25%, insufficient to cover the rising cost of care.

Fortunately, Representative Greg Murphy (R-NC), a doctor himself, is leading the effort to fix this misguided policy. He recently spearheaded the Preserving Seniors’ Access to Physicians Act of 2023 (H.R. 6683), which would fully reverse Medicare’s latest cut. This bipartisan bill is crucial to stabilizing our country’s broken Medicare system and ensuring seniors’ continued access to their trusted physicians.

I urge Congress to pass Rep. Murphy’s bill and to work on long-term reform to address the growing rift between Medicare payments to physicians and the actual costs of providing care. Doing so will help protect patient access and enable physician practices to keep their doors open without forcing them to reduce services, cut staff, or stop accepting Medicare patients. To kick off the new year, our legislators in Washington should reverse this round of devastating cuts, while also working to shore up the Medicare system to ensure seniors have access to high-quality, comprehensive care no matter where they live.

Arthur E. Apolinario, MD is a family physician in Clinton and is past president of the North Carolina Medical Society.