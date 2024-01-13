When the problem is difficult and the solution is unpopular, the easiest thing to do is to blame someone else. Well, that’s what politicians seemingly always do.

Last week, on a TV news talk show, an interviewer was trying to get two Washington politicians to give their ideas in ways to solve a difficult national problem. The Democratic Congressman quickly started to blame Republican policies for the problem and offered no answer. Then, when asked, the Republican Congressman turned around and blamed Democratic policies for the problem. Neither would offer any concrete solutions.

What was the problem that the politicians were so reluctant to offer any solution? It’s the U.S. national debt. Last week, the amount the United States government owes its creditors passed the $34 trillion mark. It’s hard for anyone to grasp that figure, no matter how rich you are.

But let’s try. Per a quick Google check, “one trillion equals a thousand billions, or a million millions. One trillion is a 1 followed by 12 zeros! It takes about 32,000 years to finish one trillion seconds.” The United States now owes 34 of those trillions in dollars, and like just about anything that is owed, interest has to be paid on that debt. The U.S. government now pays out more in debt service than for national defense.

How much has the U.S. debt grown? In July of 2011, the amount was $14.3 trillion, in 2015, it was $18 trillion, and in August of 2020, the U.S. national debt was $26.5 trillion. About this time last year, it was $31.5 trillion, and the U.S. debt more than tripled since 2009!

Notice that this has happened during times that both parties were in control of the White House and Congress. The debt actually grew more per year during the Trump administration than during the Obama years. The U.S. national debt has continued growing at a rate of over $2 trillion per year during the Biden administration.

As anyone who operates a business, or even a home, can tell you, anytime the interest you have to pay out on debt becomes your largest expenditure, you have a big problem, or are heading for one. But the solution for the U.S. debt problem, while simple, is not easy and will not be popular. And that’s why those Washington politicians had rather blame the other side for the problem than offer possible solutions.

The simple solution to decrease the amount of debt is to increase revenue coming in and lower payments going out. For the federal debt, that surely would mean higher taxes and cuts in government programs. Nobody likes paying more taxes, and, while it wouldn’t bother us too much to see some programs cut that don’t affect us, the cuts necessary to really make a dent on the U.S. debt would have to have a dramatic impact on all of us. And we’re not too excited about voting for someone who would do that. So, in order to keep their jobs, politicians continue to play the blame game, and will only occasionally give lip service to getting serious about tackling the U.S. debt.

There’s also another solution to the current U.S. debt problem. Don’t make it current. Kick the can down the road to another time. Kicking the can down the road has been done by Washington politicians for years, and it looks like it will continue for as long as they can. But eventually, there will be a time where the U.S. government may be facing default because of staggering debt, or wild inflation and devalued dollars because of money printed to cover debt. What that time in the future will end up looking like for us as a nation may make anything we are facing today seem like a cakewalk.

