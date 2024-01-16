Pressure!

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, it is the use of persuasion, influence, or intimidation to make someone do something.

Any time Robert “Robbie” Brough and Robert “Mags” Magnifico had a desire for me to do anything, they had a very unique method of twisting my arm which always made me fold like a cheap lawn chair.

Given half a chance, I think they would’ve given Al Capone a run for his money!

If Ellwood City, Pennsylvania had a criminal element, I would have to say it had to be “The Burnouts” – a small band of teenage ruffians who had nothing better to do then cause trouble wherever they found it.

But if the mid-size industrial city north of Pittsburgh had mafia-style gangsters, Mags – the son of the chief of police – was the godfather with his neatly trimmed pencil mustache; and Robbie – the son of a high school administrator – was his chief henchman.

Not much has changed since high school!

When the time drew near for our thirty-fifth reunion back in June 2019, those would-be mobsters hounded me with numerous late-night emails, telephone calls and text messages until I finally committed to attending the quinquennial event.

It was reminiscent of the time they hassled me for well over a month before I ultimately gave in to their smooth-talking tactics and agreed to perform in our senior class musical – Hello, Dolly!

Knowing that those two giant teddy bears would never actually harm a single hair on my head, I was sitting next to both of them in the choir room as the musical cast watched Barbra Streisand and Walter Matthau in the 1969 movie version of the Broadway production to kick off rehearsals in January.

After sitting through every single scene of the romantic comedy on uncomfortable straight back chairs atop the three-tiered risers, five members of this Six Pack Crew sauntered down the corridor toward the boy’s gymnasium where a hotly contested basketball game between “The Fighting Wolverines” and our archrival – The Riverside Panthers – was already in progress.

“Dagnabbit,” exclaimed Steve Grossman as he put his billfold away following an unfruitful search. “When I left the house earlier tonight, I could have sworn that my season game pass was in my wallet; so, now I have to drive all the way back home to search for it.”

“I call shotgun,” I declared after thumping my intimate friend on the chest and rushing down the hallway. “If you put your speedster into hyperdrive, we can make it back before the beginning of the second half; but we won’t even make the tail end of the game if you don’t get the lead out.”

“You don’t have to go with me,” insisted Steve while hustling toward the exit to catch up to me. “Why don’t you just make your way to the other side of the stands with the guys and save me a seat; and I promise to be back before you even have a chance to miss me.”

This is gonna be way more fun!

By the time these Hardy Boys made it back to one of the most talked-about games of the season, a few fans were still at the concession stand as we slipped under the retractable bleachers to find our fellow “musical” songbirds shortly before the highly competitive teams emerged from the locker rooms for the second half of competition.

“Where have you been,” questioned Lee Winegar as he moved over to make room for me and the other would-be detective. “When I didn’t see you climbing up here with the others, I assumed you made a pit stop at the restroom; but then Mags said you left with Grossman on a top-secret mission.”

“He was just yanking your chain,” I quipped while attempting to talk over the roar of the boisterous crowd around us. “Since Stevie Wonder forgot his season game pass back at the house, I decided to tag along and help him search for it; but we would’ve been back sooner if I didn’t stop to take a leak.”

So, I was right about the potty break!

Pretty much!

Not long after the home team jumped ahead by ten points, the Bobbsey twins – Bobby Ewing and Bobby Parks – were up to no good as they began to randomly search for an unsuspecting victim to inflict a little cruel and unusual punishment by handing out one very painful wedgie.

“Mags, I need a little advice,” I confessed while leaning forward to explain the ridiculous tomfoolery going on behind me. “I’d rather not have to make a trip to the restroom and dig out a wedgie from my derrière; so, do you have any suggestions as to how to keep these juvenile delinquents away from my underwear?”

“You have to tuck in your shirt,” warned the top cop’s son after turning around to give me his counsel free of charge. “If you slide the hem between your jeans and drawers, they will have a more difficult time getting to the elastic waistband; so, they’ll likely move on to someone else.”

John Calabria – an unwitting freshman – was the goon squad’s newest target!

Along with everyone else around me, my jaw dropped upon watching those immature pranksters proceed to not only give the curly black-haired young man a massive wedgie, but actually ripped the tighty-whities from his blue jeans; and then they threatened to depants him in front of the entire crowd in attendance.

Needless to say, the 14-year-old stumbled from the stands as quickly as possible before running from the gym screaming like a little girl.

It’s a good thing they didn’t grab ahold of my waistband; otherwise, I would have lost my dignity as well as my skivvies.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.