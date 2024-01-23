Breathtaking!

That’s the one-word response I articulated any time someone asked me about what it was like to walk through our nation’s capital with its iconic cherry blossoms the summer following my high school graduation.

Possessing a vast knowledge of American history which had been acquired during my formative years, I was totally enthralled by the historical significance of each and every national monument that was visited throughout the extraordinary tour of Washington, D.C.

Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, I looked out over the reflecting pool and thought about what it must have felt like when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – an American civil rights activist – gave his “I Have a Dream” speech to the vast multitude at the March on Washington.

Stepping into the U.S. House of Representatives chamber inside the capitol building, I imagined what it must have been like to be sitting in one of those seats as President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave his “Day of Infamy” speech; after which Congress declared war on Japan for their unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor plunging our country into World War II.

Walking up to the wrought-iron fence surrounding the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue, I visualized former President Richard Nixon giving the victory sign as he boarded Marine One for the last time after resigning in disgrace from the highest office in the land.

Looking out from high atop the Washington Monument at the meticulous design our forefathers bestowed upon the seat of our federal government, I couldn’t help but think about the words to “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood with a heart full of extreme pride for our continuing struggle to strive for a more perfect union.

I was truly proud to be an American!

That glorious day reminded me of the time I had the privilege of meeting a bona fide politician up close and personal when U.S. Congressman Joseph Paul “Joe” Kolter, D-Pa., took time out of his busy schedule to speak with each of the American Government classes taught by Mr. Ralph DiCerbo during my senior year at dear ol’ Lincoln High School.

With a dream of one day starting a political career all my own, I was eager to hear from the newly elected legislator who had actually been in the policy-making trenches of the federal bureaucracy crafting major pieces of legislation which eventually made their way to President Ronald Reagan’s resolute desk in the Oval Office before being signed into law.

Prior to getting elected to Pennsylvania’s fourth congressional district in November 1982, the alumnus of Geneva College enlisted in the United States Army Air Force for three years before serving as a New Brighton city councilman for two terms in the mid-1960s; after which, he served seven consecutive terms as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 1969 to 1982.

Besides talking about the four-year struggle leading up to the passage of a new federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the previous November, the seasoned politician shared details about his national campaign to defeat Republican incumbent Eugene Atkinson, who had been elected twice as a Democrat, but switched parties in 1981.

At the conclusion of Congressman Kolter’s inspiring lecture which wrapped up with an extended question and answer session, I was totally flabbergasted when my social studies teacher requested for me to return to his classroom during the last instructional period of the day to be part of a group photo with the guest speaker.

Upon my return to the Italian-immigrant’s lecture hall toward the end of my Advanced Placement English class at the opposite end of the corridor, I spotted the Bobbsey twins – Robert “Robbie” Brough and Robert “Mags” Magnifico – sitting in the front row next to the entrance and immediately started razzing them for not being chosen for the paparazzi affair.

“I’m surprised neither of you were selected for the photo,” I teased with a hearty laugh while stepping over to the gridiron ballers. “But come to think of it, youns aren’t photogenic enough to have your picture taken for the local newspaper, not to mention the fact that you’d probably break the camera anyway.”

“Look who’s got jokes,” responded Mags with a grin as he threw out his own caution flag. “Once you’re in front of the camera, you won’t be able to keep a straight face when Robbie and I start heckling you; so, you might just end up going pee pee potty in your underwear.”

Like that’s going to happen!

“Your memory must be slipping,” implied the redhead with his hands raised in the air before lowering the boom. “Don’t you remember telling us about the time when you were at church camp; and your co-workers ran your peed undies up the flagpole after a prank gone horribly wrong.”

I stuck my tongue out at the twosome before walking across the room!

Along with Dave “Bubba” Stramella, Jimmy Johnson and Toni Nagel – representatives from the other three social studies classes – as well as Mr. DiCerbo himself, I had the unique honor to stand next to the amiable congressman to have our photograph taken by staff photographer Bud Dimeo from The Ellwood City Ledger.

Although I never did enter into the world of politics myself, I have been an active participant in every federal, state and local election ever since I registered to vote during my freshman year of college; not to mention the fact that I keep abreast of all the current political issues of the day and vehemently spout off my opinions to anyone willing to listen.

In addition, I stay up until the wee hours of the morning every two and four years to watch the national election returns pour in to see which candidates win in their respective races – U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate and the President of the United States of America.

I am and always will be a politically junkie!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.