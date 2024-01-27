“Happy Days Are Here Again.” You can probably hear some trader humming that song this month down on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. And for good reason. The U.S. stock market has been at its all-time high during January. The Dow Jones Industrials, the S&P, and Nasdaq have all hit record highs this past week. Yes, it’s a good time to own stock. Things must be going great economically here in America.

Funny, because it sure doesn’t feel that way for many Americans. The average actual wage for working Americans, minus inflation, have actually decreased since 2000. And inflation on actual things you buy, like food, have really made average folks feel uncomfortable. Last week, a reporter on CNBC stated that data shows that what cost $1.00 in January 2021, now costs consumers $1.20. That 20 percent more at the grocery store, going out to eat, getting repair work done, etc. But I’m sure that’s no surprise to any of you.

There also appears to be a general feeling that, despite inflation, and while I may be doing economically okay today, I am unsure about my financial future. And I’m really concerned about those coming along after me. Surveys show that barely one in ten American adults believe that their children will be better off financially in the future than they are. Only 20% believe that their children will have a better quality of life than they have.

The American economy is a consumer driven economy. As long as we keep consuming, buying more stuff, the economy keeps humming along. And we are doing a good job of doing that. But how can that be, when we are not really earning as much as we used to? How? By spending more than we, as individuals and the government, actually have. In other words, by going into debt.

We know about the U.S. government debt. It’s now over 34 trillion dollars and has more than tripled in just the past 15 years. Until recently, the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve had manipulated interest rates in order to keep them low. All that additional government debt and low interest rates has pumped money into the U.S. economy, so that we can keep consuming. This is also one of the drivers of the high inflation we are dealing with currently.

What about us as individuals? The rate of individual savings actually went up during the Covid crisis. (There wasn’t much to do and spend money on.) There were also the Covid payouts from the government. But time has passed, much of that extra money has been spent, and personal debt is on the rise.

There’s a big risk when your economy, like the U.S., is based on consumer spending. It will roll along as long as the consumer continues to spend. And right now we’re spending and the stock market is booming, thanks to the American consumer. But if the consumer decides not to spend, or can’t get the money to spend, the economy will slow rapidly. Which will lead to a lack of consumer confidence, which will lead to even less spending. And from the surveys mentioned above, there is already a lack of confidence in our economic future.

On October 29, 1929, the song, “Happy Days are Here Again,” was being recorded in New York City. Less than two miles away from the recording studio, the stock market was crashing on Wall Street, in what would become known as “Black Tuesday.” This was basically the beginning of the Great Depression. With the stock market at an all-time high, are these the “Happy Days?” Maybe that stock trader this week might consider not being so quick to hum that tune.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].