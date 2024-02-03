Today is the third day of Black History Month, which is observed annually in February, dating back 98 years to 1926, and at that time the celebration was known as Negro History Week. For 2024, Black History Month will allow the entire nation to reflect on the achievements and contributions of Black Americans in the making of our great nation, with particular emphasis being placed on “African Americans and the Arts.”

In his January 31, 2024 proclamation on National Black History Month, 2024, President Biden shared, “This National Black History Month, we celebrate the vast contributions of Black Americans to our country and recognize that Black history is American history and that Black culture, stories, and triumphs are at the core of who we are as a Nation.” In closing out his proclamation, President Biden further admonished, “I call upon public officials, educators, librarians, and all the people of the United States to observe this month with relevant programs, ceremonies, and activities.”

While sharing the vision of the National NAACP on Black History Month, the national leadership had this to say, “At the NAACP, we believe that truly honoring the rich tapestry of Black history and culture is a year-long commitment. Every day, we are inspired by the indelible mark Black people leave on the world in more areas than one. As we move forward, let’s do so with a shared vision of progress and unity that respects the sacrifices and upholds the contributions our ancestors made.”

And I, too, resolutely support the idea of a year-long focus on Black excellence, and it starts with education. Historically, the formal education journey for the vast majority of Black Americans didn’t begin until after the conclusion of the Civil War and emancipation in 1865. What an inspirational journey, it was one that was filled with a spirit for the love of learning. It was as if a whole race of people was trying to go to school, all at once – Sunday school, day school and evening school. A people, my people, who had been denied the right to learn to read and write, displayed an eagerness and thirst for education, inspiring the whole race.

This is the history of our Black past that our children and youth need to hear again and again, helping them to understand the great resolve for learning our ancestors acquired, many generations ago, while realizing the power of dreams. Our ancestors had a tenacity that empowered them to keep pressing on toward their future hope, never calling it quits in pursuing their dreams. And that historic resolve for learning has become an important part of our history and heritage, something we must revive and continue to use to empower our students to succeed in school and in life today, using it as a recipe for success.

Education still remains the most impactful influence on changing the conditions and status of Blacks in America, and it starts in the home.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.