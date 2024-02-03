It seems like we hear about polls and surveys every day. The television networks broadcast results from the latest poll taken. Depending on what polling service and what day of the week it is, we find out which presidential candidate is favored to win in a particular state, or nationwide. But probably the most significant poll that deals with the future of this country was published last week, and it had nothing to do with politics. But the results will have long range implications, and some may even say eternal consequences.

Last week, Pew Research released the results of a survey taken about how Americans identify about religion in the U.S. The researchers stated that the survey showed that about 28% of U.S. adults are religiously unaffiliated. These adults described themselves as atheists, agnostics, or “nothing in particular.” While being about the same for the past couple of years, this percentage has risen 10 percent from ten years ago.

Most of us here in the Bible Belt think that being “religiously unaffiliated” means not going to church. Pew Research defines it much more broadly. They define it as not being affiliated with any organized religion, Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, Mormon, etc.

What do the “nones” believe? According to Pew Research, most do believe in God, but very few go to religious services. More people are now willing to say they are not religious, where as in the past they would say, “I’m a Baptist, I’m a Catholic,” but they never went to services. Most say religion does some good, but that it also does some harm. By the way, most of the “nones” are not atheist or agnostic, but “nothing in particular.”

Why are the “nones” nonreligious? The research gives several reasons. 67% question a lot of religious teachings, or don’t believe in God. 55% cite difficulties with religious organizations or religious people. And 44% don’t see the need for religion in their life, or don’t have time for it.

Why could this be important to us as a country? Well, the survey stated that the religiously unaffiliated are less likely to be involved in civic affairs, like voting and community organizations. This is especially true of the “nothing in particular” group. Also, religion, primarily Christianity, has helped set the standards for behavior and law in our country, and has helped define us as a country. As religion becomes less important, those standards become less defined, our identity becomes less cohesive, and we are more open to division.

It is true that religion has done harm over the years. It is also true that people have been hurt by religious organizations in the past. And sadly, some religious people have not acted the way they should, and have done much harm. But even the majority of “nones” admit the religion has done more good than harm.

Probably the most interesting in the religiously unaffiliated are the ones who don’t see the need for religion in their lives, or don’t have time for it. I suppose they are most of the ones categorized as “nothing in particular.” But, in life, things happen. There are going to be difficult life events, and you’re going to need something to get through it. And, if all you have is “nothing in particular,” it’s going to be hard to make it. Hopefully, when that happens, they will see the need for religion, and have the time for it.

