Have you ever crawled out of bed before the sun came up?

When I was part of the early morning breakfast crew at Hardee’s in Wallace, N.C. during the last decade of the twentieth century, I was dressed and ready for work before the rooster strutted across the barnyard to announce the beginning of another day.

If it hadn’t been for a constant need to collect a weekly paycheck in order to pay my bills, I would have gladly pushed that snooze button and rolled over to catch a few more winks of sleep.

However, I will never forget a particular morning when I was up with the chickens during my senior year of high school; and nothing was going to keep me from springing out of bed when the alarm clock sounded no matter how much fairy dust the Sandman threw in my direction.

I was a young man on a mission!

Although I had a season pass for all of our home basketball games, we were required to purchase tickets on a first come, first served basis for any and all of the away hoops matches which took place out on the hardwood.

Since Ellwood City, Pa. straddled the boundary between Beaver and Lawrence counties, we had a high school on either side of that border – dear ol’ Lincoln High School in the city and Riverside High School in the suburbs of the rolling countryside.

Needless to say, the River Rats… I mean Riverside Panthers were our chief rivals no matter the sport; but for some reason, basketball seemed to trump every other competitive game most likely because it was played indoors where our high-spirited antics reverberated from the walls.

Any time our two schools squared off against one another, the frenzied cheering in the stands was every bit as contentious as the man-to-man action taking place out on the court right down to the final seconds on the scoreboard.

It was electrifying!

For this reason, I was determined to acquire a coveted basketball ticket to the last game of the season between our two teams even if it meant walking across burning coals, which is why I was awake before the sun appeared on the horizon.

Shortly after the digital alarm rang out at five o’clock in the morning with moonlight still streaming through my bedroom window, I quickly switched off the handy device while snatching my clothes laid out on the nearby weight bench prior to tip-toeing through the house in an effort not to disturb the other members of my little family still sawing logs.

Upon completing my daily routine inside the compact-sized windowless lavatory just off the living room, I moseyed out into the semi-dark kitchen and fumbled through the cupboard searching for the Crunch Berries before finding a bowl and spoon in the dish drain to enjoy a helping of my favorite breakfast cereal as the light from the stove hood cast shadows across the wall.

Once I cleaned up after myself, this blue-eyed brownie scurried back through the living room to slip into a beige down-filled jacket with a fur collar hanging atop a coat tree behind the front entrance in advance of bounding down the apartment stairs and stepping into the great outdoors.

Following a dimly lit path offered by the decorative streetlamps lining a deserted Fifth Street, I strolled along the sidewalk in the cold, crisp air under the cover of darkness before spotting the first signs of life in front of the municipal building halfway down Lawrence Avenue on the opposite side of the intersection.

With the traffic signal blinking and no automobiles in sight, I briskly crossed the city’s main thoroughfare to continue my trek up the hill toward the impressive features of the high school auditorium with its clock tower touching the starry sky overhead.

After climbing the two-tiered steps leading to the red-brick facade of the junior-senior high school which faced Crescent Avenue, I sauntered around the side of the building to the bus drop off zone prior to stepping in the Commons Area — the gathering place for students at the beginning of the day — where a solitary custodian was meticulously sweeping the floor.

Arriving two hours ahead of time, I had quite a long wait on my hands!

Digging in for the long haul, I pulled out my assigned American Government textbook from the backpack sitting on the floor in front of me to complete a little homework while I waited to purchase a single solitary ticket to the most hotly contested basketball game of the season.

Due to the fact that our teams were pitted against each other twice each year, it was extremely satisfying to know that we had beaten the “River Rats” at the last five head-to-head clashes; and if “The Fighting Wolverines” had the good fortune of decimating the competition at tonight’s outing, it would mean that we bested our archrivals for three years running.

After waiting a full hour in the mostly deserted building with only a few employees on the custodial staff milling about, I finally saw a few administrators and teachers filter into the educational facility ready to begin another day of learning.

It was another half hour before I saw the first signs of other students!

Within a period of ten minutes, I could feel the excitement as the Commons Area filled with numerous young scholars conversing back and forth giving their spin on the big game which would take place that very night.

Having waited for two solid hours, I finally had one of the prized basketball tickets in my possession; and I was the envy of all my fellow classmates who were kicking themselves for not getting an earlier start.

