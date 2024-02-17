As we continue to mark and observe the 98th year of the inception of what was then called Negro History Week, now known as Black History Month, let me be clear, this is a celebration for all people. And it is my hope that everyone, including our local public official, churches, civic organizations and all community members will find some way to play a part in making February 2024 Black History Month more meaningful and memorable.

In the observance of Black History Month 2024, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) has focused its recognition and celebration on the contributions and achievements Black Americans have made in the arts. Nationally, Black History Month will place the spotlight on the contributions and achievements of Black Americans on the arts in helping to define what it means to be Black in America. Through the arts and creativity, Black Americans have been able to share their struggles, triumphs, gifts and to bring the Black American story in America to life.

By focusing on Black Americans and the arts, Black History Month for 2024 will get to share with the world the remarkable achievements and the enduring spirit of the Black community throughout history. Blacks have used literature and poetry, the performing arts, visual arts, and music “to celebrate the resilience and brilliance of our people – the stories and moments that empower us to imagine and build toward a more just and inclusive society,” thus paving the way for progress.

Dating back to the early years of our republic and in spite of being “marginalized by racism” and its legacy down through today, the American culture has been shaped incomparably by Black Americans’ influence on the arts, even making some feel uncomfortable as much of Black history has dealt with unspeakable crimes. And throughout the nation’s history, the many forms of Black artistic expressions have been used to bring attention to the issues and injustice faced by Black communities, while celebrating a rich cultural heritage.

From slavery, to fighting in the Civil War, to working against the oppression of Jim Crow segregation, to the civil rights movement, the rich history of Black Americans and their contributions to the arts began hundreds of years ago. Throughout this historical journey over the last 400 years, the Black Americans’ influence on the arts has had a lasting impact on the American mainstream culture, from “declaring a war” on racial injustice, to “triggering the process” of thinking about social justice, to “lighting the fuse” to expose racism, and to “feeding the flame” of protest and resistance.

So, as we continue to move through Black History Month 2024, let’s continue to recognize and pay tribute to the Black artists across the broad spectrum who have used their gifts to uplift the race, speak truth to power and inspire a nation, while “mobilizing people to create a better world by harnessing the power of protest, defiance and resilience.”

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.