Last week, I was watching a program on the Smithsonian Channel about World War II. “The Pacific War in Color” shows dramatic color videos of the violent war against Japan. Watching it is not for the faint of heart. Seeing what those American soldiers went through in order to overcome the Japanese Empire made me respect “the Greatest Generation” even more.

But earlier that same day, I watched a couple of news reports that made me wonder, “They fought and died for this?” Both items involved the two major candidates for U.S. President. First, was former President Donald Trump giving a news conference about his case that is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court. Rather than just stating that it looks like the case was going in his favor, he did his usual rambling about how he is a victim of his enemies. (Yep, same song, different verse.)

Then, there was the news conference by the current President, Joe Biden. This was even more troubling, because he’s actually in power right now. The news conference was in response to a lengthy special prosecutor’s report about President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The report stated that President Biden had mishandled classified documents, a federal offense, but that the special prosecutor has chosen not to bring charges. The reasoning for not bringing charges was that it would be difficult to get a conviction because President Biden would be viewed by a jury as a “well-meaning old man with a poor memory.” Several examples were given in the report.

That night, President Biden gave a hastily planned news conference to respond to the charges. It didn’t go well, even admitted by some of his backers. Now, what has been talked about in the background is now in the open. Joe Biden is old, and it is showing, and not in a good way. And if elected this November, what will he be like in four years?

So, as of now, here are our two presumed choices for President in November. One is a vindictive, mean, sometimes incoherent old man. (Trump is 77.) The other is an obviously cognitively challenged old man, who appears to be slipping more and more by the day. (Biden is 81.) Both candidates are actually older than former President Bill Clinton, and he finished his terms in office over twenty years ago!

Look, I have nothing against old guys. (I am getting there faster every day. Okay, I’m already there.) And there are plenty of sharp old people. But we can do better than these two. And those young soldiers who fought and died on those islands in the Pacific surely deserve more.

God may prosper a country, in spite of weak leadership, in order to accomplish His purposes. But for how long? (Hint: Until He accomplishes His purposes.) In ancient days, God used the pagan Persian King Cyrus to free the Jewish people from the Babylonian captivity. But, two hundred years later, Persia would be no more, conquered by Alexander the Great.

John Adams, the second U.S. President, wrote, over 200 years ago, “Remember, that democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy that did not commit suicide.” If things continue like they are going, it probably won’t matter that much if the Democratic or Republican candidate wins next November. Unless things change, and we can hope, America may already be on suicide watch.

