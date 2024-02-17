Technology is everywhere and nearly impossible to remove from everyday life. While tech has brought a new way to daily living, so have the health issues that revolve around the way people use devices, similar to the concerns of improper posture at workstations.

In an article written in 2020 by Dr. K. Daniel Riew, it was estimated that Americans will spend more than 8 hours a day on their devices, including time spent in front of the computer during work, communicating with friends and family, and scrolling through social media. Now, it is estimated that the average person accumulates 10 hours 39 minutes of screen time a day, which includes time spent watching TV, using computers, browsing the internet, and using smartphones.

Statistical data from phone records estimate that 94% of Americans ages 18 to 29 use smartphones. The total global population and smartphone use is phenomenal. There are approximately 7.96 billion people globally that account for 63% of internet users and 92% of the time, the internet is accessed through a mobile device. Social media networks have tracked 91% of their access to mobile devices. Smartphones are handheld computers and today many of the programs used while in the office can be transferred to phones, making it possible to not only use the phone for leisure but also take work on the go.

The average head weighs 10 to 12 pounds. However, the downward force that is put on the neck while looking down is 50 to 60 pounds. A forward head tilt in posture places unnecessary stress on the neck, shoulders, and even back. Tech neck is the term that has been coined as the forward tilt while looking down at a device. According to the University of North Carolina, musculoskeletal disorders also known as cumulative trauma disorders, are gradual in nature. These disorders can impact muscles, nerves, tendons, ligaments, joints, cartilage, and even disc space. Disorders related to this type of micro-trauma may take weeks, months, or years to develop due to the fact that the injury does not produce immediate pain and often times goes unnoticed or ignored.

The long-term effects of tech neck are still being researched. One area of this research is looking at which activities place the greatest strain on the tendons and muscles of the neck, back, and shoulders. A 2022 study indicated that texting places the greatest force on the neck over watching videos or browsing the internet. It has been determined that using the device on the lap places more stress on the neck than using a device on a table. When a device is used at a table, the neck is at a more normal position thus causing less strain.

One tip in avoiding tech neck is by being conscious of posture. This is not a new idea; many of the concepts used to prevent musculoskeletal injuries while sitting or standing at computer stations are the same for preventing tech neck. The key is to develop workstations that can accommodate diverse types of people of all shapes and sizes. Using the same ergonomic techniques while working at a computer can also be applied when performing tasks on mobile devices. Ergonomics has played an important role with the use of computers over the past several years; sit up straight, one’s back against the chair, hold shoulders back, straighten the head, and raise monitors to eye level. This same process can be used with portable devices such as smartphones and tablets. In a public space, look around at the others in the area. How many people are looking down at their devices? Consider the future health issues that may develop.

Poor posture plays havoc with more than just the neck, shoulders, and back. Poor posture impacts other organ systems like the gastrointestinal and respiratory systems. Having an impact on overall health. Poor posture leads to overworked muscles in the neck and back potentially impacting the immune system. As the muscles continue to be overworked, , the immune system will try to heal the muscles and reduce inflammation. Prolonged inflammation can lead to arthritis in the joints.

Bad posture habits when sitting at a desk can cause digestive and breathing issues. If the neck and shoulders are slouched over the abdomen and chest, the abdomen organs become compressed, impacting digestion. A hunching or leaning forward position can put additional pressure on the lungs, negatively impacting lung function. Poor posture is also a contributing factor of jaw pain and headaches. Leaning forward can unknowingly cause clenching of the jaw. Sustained jaw clenching can lead to pain, headaches, and even grinding down teeth.

Symptoms will depend on the duration and severity of the stressors, starting with minor soreness to headaches or numbness, tingling in the hands, arms, and wrists. The neck is not meant to support the head at an angle for prolonged periods of time. The long-term effects of tech neck could lead to spinal deterioration or kyphosis. Kyphosis is the forward curvature of the spine which causes a hunching of the back. Being aware of one’s posture while using any mobile devices is one way to reduce the signs and symptoms of tech neck. Being mindful of good posture and doing our best to practice it is our first defense against tech neck in our technologically advancing world.