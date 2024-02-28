Your Choice…

Primary elections in North Carolina are upon us. Our choices are stark…

Joe Biden who has never seen a taxpayer dollar that he doesn’t want to spend. He apparently believes that everyone and anyone wishing to enter the country should be freely permitted to do so at our expense — shelter, healthcare, food, education and freedom from obeying the U.S. laws. Anyone with student loans, regardless of the amount, should have those forgiven and those of us who have paid our debt … too bad. Oh yes, he bailed out the unions and states who have mismanaged their budgets and retirement funds, to the tune of well over $86 billion. Wouldn’t it be nice to get federal assistance when your retirement account loses value?

Donald Trump — what can you actually believe of what he says? Claims that every charge against him, bar none, is a hoax, witch hunt, politically motivated, unfair, and those prosecuting and as judges are somehow out to get him. Imagine all of those charges are illegitimate, untrue and unfair. When asked for proof, any proof, he changes the subject. Remember many of those judges were appointed by Mr. Trump. All three members of a court of appeals rules he is not immune from prosecution. (He) promises to be a “dictator” when re-elected as president, and not get mad, but “get even” with his opponents; (and) repeated his claim he won the 2020 election after the Iowa Caucus. He also:

• Said he would encourage Putin and Russia to attack NATO allies who had not paid their defense dues.

• Said he would “get out of” NATO.

• Said he would end the Ukraine/Russia conflict in five days of being elected president (at whose expense)

• Would stop funding support for Ukraine’s defense of its homeland, freedom and democracy against Putin, the Soviet dictator, with the goal of moving into Finland, Norway, Poland and other countries next…

• Said COVID was a type of flu and it would “pass” (and) asked if using a diluted bleach solution, through IV, to control spread of COVID, should be considered during daily press conferences with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. Seriously!

• Calls Nikki Hayley a “birdbrain” but in 2018, in the Oval Office said, on camera, “she is very special to me, has done an outstanding job as UN Ambassador.” What is it, Mr. Trump?

• Threatened to “blackball” any of Nikki Hayley’s campaign contributors to her campaign.

• Denigrated Ambassador Hayley based on her race, gender and family background and mocks her name, calling her “Nimbra” (both in pronunciation and spelling) … also offered a false birther claim about Hayley. Really, Mr. Trump?

He stood by and allowed the Capitol, our seat of democracy and freedom, to be taken over, attacked by his supporters and said nothing — not a word to tell them to retreat, instead watched it unfold on television in the White House with his family and staff and now believes he is immune from anything he did that could be considered illegal. Shameful.

I have been a registered Republican since Richard Nixon … until this year. We have lost our way and the Republican Party is no longer recognizable. Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, demanded and received border security and funding from the Senate and now he is stonewalling to prevent a House vote on a funding measure to stop Putin from “stealing” a democratic and free country so he can continue his tyranny. What would Ronald Reagan, the Bushes, John McCain or Mitt Romney, even Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, have done? They would have drawn the line in the sand and stood from democracy and a free people wherever that may have taken them.

My “write-in” vote will be Nikki Hayley … along with millions of other Republicans and Democrats. We can trust her to be honest, fair and build relationships with our allies and not threaten her opponents and those who disagree with her. A real conservative with a heart.

Bruce J. Stoen

Durham, NC