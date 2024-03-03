To the editor:

As a retired Sampson County administrator (or as one lady on the internet likes to call me, a retired bureaucrat), I’ve had the privilege of working with several commissioners during my 30-plus years of service. I live in commissioner District 2, so as you would imagine, the race for the commissioner seat in my district is important to me. I voted to re-elect Jerol Kivett, and here are a few reasons why I hope you do too. (1) Local experience is key, particular when it comes to the 500-plus page budget that literally drives everything that the county does. Mr. Kivett is the only candidate with eight years of experience with the ENTIRE budget, not just a few departments. Mr. Kivett is the candidate who approaches budget decisions as a successful businessman who knows that tough decisions aren’t always popular, but they are necessary when making a dollar stretch. He’s been committed to improving the county’s economic stability and creating jobs, without increasing local property taxes. (2) Experience up the road in Raleigh matters too, and Mr. Kivett is the candidate who has spent years working with his commissioner colleagues throughout the state, pushing legislative goals that help rather than harm small, agricultural counties like Sampson. These types of powerful relationships make things happen for us here. (3) Mr. Kivett understands the value of ALL of the county’s workforce. You have likely heard his opponent say otherwise, but Mr. Kivett supports and appreciates law enforcement. But, he also understands the County needs social workers, veterans officers, nurses, paramedics, 911 operators, payroll technicians, and clerical staff. When you sit behind the commissioner desk, you don’t get the luxury of helping one department. You are responsible for ALL departments, ALL employees, plus schools, public utilities, and the like. I’ve told many people that Mr. Kivett’s opponent is a really nice guy, but he simply doesn’t have the same experience. He’s focused only on the needs of law enforcement, and that’s admirable, but there’s so much more to county government. I hope you’ll vote for the candidate with the experience and understanding of it all, Commissioner Jerol Kivett.

Susan J. Holder

Clinton