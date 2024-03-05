Upon sauntering to my assigned locker along the back hallway at the end of the school day, I inadvertently overheard a few fellow classmates whispering about an unthinkable rumor implicating Bobby Ewing to several unsubstantiated claims leveled by another student, which resulted in a five-day suspension to be carried out the following week.

Unsubstantiated, my foot!

Since I was the one that initiated the charges against my arch nemesis, they were most definitely true without a shadow of doubt in my mind; because I’m the one who suffered untold mental and physical cruelty at the hands of that juvenile delinquent.

Besides, I doubt the popular football jock would have stood idly by if any of those allegations proved to be false.

He’s just lucky a mug shot and fingerprints weren’t part of the outcome!

It had only been an hour since I was standing in the principal’s office dealing with the immature antics of my heartless intimidators and the school’s spin doctors were already weaving their web of deceit and lies.

Most likely, one of the students who made the afternoon announcements on the educational facility’s intercom system overheard bits and pieces of the office gossip swirling about the administrative wing.

Regardless, I was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief!

However, it was touch and go there for a while as I sat on the edge of my seat thinking the blond-haired menace would waltz into Advanced Placement English class at any moment; but when the bell rang out announcing the end of the day, my worries were over.

Needless to say, I was on cloud nine upon walking out the front door next to the high school auditorium.

I had at long last conquered the demons that haunted me throughout my days at dear ol’ Lincoln High School by my own hand; and I was gratified to know my brother’s strong-arm tactics were not part of the equation.

Boldly singing the words to “We Are the Champions” by the British rock band Queen, I proudly raised my arms in victory while rounding the corner to the front steps along Crescent Avenue.

Shortly after hearing my name repeatedly being called out in the distance, I turned to find Steve Grossman hustling down the sidewalk in a concerted effort to catch up with me.

“I owe you an apology,” confessed the offensive center when we descended the cement treads together. “I am truly sorry for not having your back in study hall this afternoon; but I never expected you to have that kind of reaction when you realized what happened to your coat.”

Kinda like the way you never expected me to react in the weight room during gym class last December!

“You were a total beast that day as well,” proclaimed the high school senior while crossing the street once the coast was clear. “But if Bobby Parks hadn’t held you back, I thought you were going to rip Ewing’s face right off; and then I would’ve had to help pull you off him a second time.”

“Why didn’t you tell me what was going on,” he continued with questioning eyes. “I was just as shocked as the principal when you began detailing all the things he did to you since the beginning of the school year; because I only knew about half of them.”

“That was only the highlights,” I chuckled before arriving at the intersection on the main thoroughfare. “It would’ve taken several hours if I went over an exhaustive list; but to answer your question, I never wanted to put you in that kind of position to where you would have to choose sides.”

I’m just thankful that you never participated in his juvenile antics!

“Bobby has a very infectious personality,” I admitted while this talkative pair traversed Lawrence Avenue with the crosswalk signal. “I remember all the fun we used to have in chemistry class last year when he was actually my friend; but I couldn’t understand why he went from Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde.”

“While I know I wasn’t his only target, it makes me sick to my stomach that he gets his rocks off by picking on someone with a disability who can’t fight back,” I added with disgust.

Ewing and his counterparts have a lot of growing up to do!

“Well, this is my stop,” declared my amiable companion as he held the door open to Grossman’s Restaurant. “If you have a few minutes, why don’t you come inside with me; because I know we have some of my mother’s delicious chocolate mousse pie you raved about so much at your church Christmas party.”

How do you remember something that happened two and a half year ago?

“Are you kidding,” quizzed the business entrepreneur’s son when he placed two slices of the decadent dessert on the counter with a fork for each of us. “While there were many times I intended to introduce myself, the timing always seemed off; but then you came into our restaurant, and we became fast friends overnight.”

“I’m really glad we became friends; because your kind of like an inspiration to me,” he added with a broad smile.

What?

“Don’t ever sell yourself short,” cautioned the seasoned athlete as he devoured the piece of pie on the end of the fork. “Although you have a disability, you can run circles around a lot of people out there that don’t have any excuses; so, as far as I’m concerned, that’s a huge deal in my book.”

When we parted ways at the conclusion of our impromptu pie eating contest, Steve wrapped his strong arms around me while spouting off one last piece of advice.

“If I ever have a problem with anyone, you need to let me know immediately; so, I can set them straight from now on,” he stated beaming from ear to ear.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.