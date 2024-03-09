Our Monday night men’s Bible study group has been working our way through the Old Testament Book of Proverbs. Most of the Book of Proverbs were sayings and advice given by King Solomon to his students, or to those who served under him.

Some of the precepts are spiritual in nature, like “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge.” (Proverbs 1:7) Others are very practical, like “The way of a fool is right in his own eyes, but he who heeds counsel is wise.” (Proverbs 12:15) Solomon is said to be the wisest person ever to live. The Book of Proverbs shows that, but sometimes Solomon himself didn’t heed them, especially when it came to the women in his life. (He had way too many.)

The Book of Proverbs is very helpful as principles to live by. I suppose you could call them good rules for life. Well, a few years ago, I ran across five more rules to remember in life, in addition to the guidelines set forth in Proverbs. Yes, I saw them on Facebook, posted by an acquaintance from many years ago. And I’m sure you won’t find them in your Bible, no matter what translation you use. Here they are:

— Money cannot buy happiness, but it’s more comfortable to cry in a Mercedes than on a bicycle.

— Forgive your enemy, but remember their name.

— Help someone when they are in trouble, and they will remember you when they are in trouble again.

— Many people are alive only because it’s illegal to shoot them.

— Alcohol does not solve any problems, but then again, neither does milk.

The above rules to remember in life are meant to be funny, and I wouldn’t recommend following them, but, in many ways, they are true. But the rules and sayings in the Book of Proverbs are more than just neat words, they are wisdom for life past down to us from God.

There is another saying, not from Proverbs or from a Facebook post, which has come to mind recently, as I view events going on in the world. This is especially true in the world of politics. The saying, that I heard a long time ago, is simply, “The lesser of two evils is still evil.”

You have probably heard said that this year’s Presidential election is the choice between the lesser of two evils. (By the way, you hear this no matter which side of the political spectrum you are located.) So, I suppose you are to hold your nose and vote for the person you consider the lesser of two evils. But if you end up voting for someone you consider not as bad as the other, it’s still voting for bad. Like the saying, the lesser of two evils is still evil. Maybe describing as evil might be considered too strong a word, but then again, maybe not.

Yes, as voters, we shouldn’t be in this situation, but we are. And opinion polls show that 70% of us wish we weren’t. What are we to do, and what direction are we to go? The answer is not in those funny five rules for life, and despite what the politicians tell you, the answer won’t ultimately be found at the ballot box. For me, the answer is found back in Proverbs with a familiar verse:

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)

