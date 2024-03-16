It was 55 years ago this March that the National Women’s Hall of Fame was established in Seneca Fall, New York, the site of the first Women’s Rights Convention in U.S. history, in 1848. After its founding in 1969, the National Women’s Hall of Fame inducted its first class of inductees in 1973.

Since 1987, by an act of Congress, the month of March has been set aside for the recognition of women’s contributions to the Nation’s history, culture and society in general, as Women’s History Month. And the 2024 Women’s History Month’s theme will highlight women who advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion.

With that theme in mind, this editorial will focus of a woman who lived during one of the most violent eras in American history who became a champion for justice—Ida B. Wells—who worked courageously to expose the horrors of lynching in the post-Reconstruction era, which has been dubbed the era of racial terror lynching in America, between 1877 and 1950.

Having been born in Mississippi in 1862 during the Civil War, Ida B. Wells witnessed her parents take an active part in the local politics as Blacks had gained some measure of civil rights in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War and the decade of Reconstruction. It was during Reconstruction that Congress passed the 13th Amendment, 14th Amendment and 15th Amendment, abolishing slavery, giving Blacks rights as citizens and extending the vote to Black men respectively. So, it appeared as if America’s multiracial democracy was finally coming to fruition.

However, what was not being taken into consideration was the growing hostility from White Southerners toward Blacks in the South and their newly won rights. This increasing White backlash continued, and by 1877, the former Confederate states were again in the hands of White Southerners who were bent on keeping Blacks “in their place.” And Ida B. Wells would soon have to decide if she were going to accept her place as defined by someone else. Well, Ida B., now teaching and living in Memphis, Tennessee, chose to “make good trouble” by speaking out against the miseducation of Black children.

A major turning point for Ida B. Wells came in 1892, when she became openly critical of the murder of a friend named Thomas Moss and two other Black men “on false charges” who were joint owners of a grocery store in Memphis. She was forced to leave Memphis, relocating in Chicago where she began her lifelong battle against racism in many forms, including segregation and lynching. By the late 1890s and early 1900s, lynching had become a form of “systemic wickedness”, targeting Black men, women and children, leading to Wells becoming one of the founders of the NAACP.

While standing up for honor, humanity and justice, her words and action did make an impact. Ida B. Wells was inducted in the Women’s Hall of Fame in 1988.

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.