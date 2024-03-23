“How could you tell he was lying?” a fellow employee asked.

“Well,” I responded, “his lips were moving.”

I heard all the lines, lies, and all the excuses. Trust me, after almost thirty years of working for the N.C. Dept. of Revenue, I heard just about every story you could imagine. When you are trying to separate people from their money, you will hear almost any excuse. Here were some of the better ones.

“I’ve run out of checks. I’ve ordered more, but I’ve got to wait until they come in.” Of course, you could go to the bank, get a certified check and mail it to me. Better yet, (you know how the post office is, see below) get the cash out and bring to my office.

“You haven’t gotten the check yet? I mailed it last week. You know how the post office is.” The poor post office sure received a lot of blame. Variations on this excuse were, “I forgot to put a stamp on the letter, (or not enough postage) so it was returned,” and “I must have mailed it to your street address and not your post office box.”

“I’ll pay you next week. I’m waiting on a check.” What a coincidence, I’m also waiting on a check. Yours.

“I was going to pay you, but I had to pay (fill in the blank.)” It could have been rent, car payment, electric bill, mother in law, etc. During my career, I would work with the people the best I could, but eventually it would be time to pay the taxes. I had a favorite reply after hearing the “I had to pay someone else” line from the same person several times. It was, “What you are telling me is paying what you owe to the Dept. of Revenue is not very high on your list of priorities. I wonder what I can do to move it up the list.” That line was pretty effective for me. Of course, some of the excuses were legitimate, and I would work with the taxpayers the best I could to help them settle their liability.

But some of the stories from taxpayers would be so good that it would make your day. I started work with Revenue down in Lumberton. I was trying to collect sales tax from a man who operated a small funeral home there. One day I asked him why he had gotten behind on his taxes. His answer was simple and to the point.

“People just ain’t dying like they used to,” he replied. I couldn’t help but laugh.

“People just ain’t dying like they used to.” I don’t know if that’s true or not. At least it doesn’t seem to be that way in my neck of the woods. Maybe it’s because I’m getting older, but it seems like death is coming around a lot more often.

I used to joke with my daddy about how it seemed like he was always going to a funeral, or going to the funeral home for a visitation. Now that’s me. And I think I’m going to have the same attitude that he had.

Pa said that he was always glad to be the one going to the funeral home, or to the funeral, and not be the one in the casket. But he also said that you see more skinny people in a casket than fat people, so it didn’t bother him not being one of the skinny ones. My daddy said a lot of smart things over the years. That may not have been one of them. But then again, he did live until well into his eighties, so maybe he was onto something.

