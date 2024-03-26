While growing up as a preacher’s kid in various parts of the Keystone and Garden states, I would oftentimes feel like part of a powerful political dynasty similar to that of the storied Kennedy clan in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Each time my father sought out a new church, he had to seek the support of its members in order to secure their votes in much the same way a political candidate has to garner votes from a pool of registered voters within a designated political boundary.

In fact, the Pennsylvania-Delaware District of the Assemblies of God uses the term “candidating” which means to become a candidate for service as a new minister of a church; or preach before a congregation that is seeking a new spiritual leader.

When one of the district churches are in need of a new pastor, they’re required to contact the district office – Carlisle, Pennsylvania – to get a list of available clergymen before inviting several candidates to come and minister to their congregation; after which the church members have a meeting much like a caucus before taking a vote.

Although some churches vote on one pastor at a time, other congregations cast their ballots for a batch of candidates collectively making it an open primary.

So, it can become very political indeed!

That’s pretty much what it was like when the blond-haired minister threw his hat into the ring at Pentecostal Tabernacle Assembly of God in Central City, Pennsylvania – a small hamlet nestled among the peaks of the Appalachian Mountains in Somerset County – to candidate as the new shepherd of their close-knit flock the last Sunday in March during my senior year of high school.

Following the morning worship service in which my parents sang an a cappella medley of their favorite gospel tunes prior to a message from the Scriptures, we had a meet-and-greet in the church foyer much like a wedding party participates in after the nuptials when everyone has the opportunity to shake each other’s hand.

It’s so nice of you to join us today!

Lovely to be here!

By the time the end of the line came into view, I thought my arm was about ready to fall off from shaking everybody and their brother’s hand with what seemed to be the entire town.

“How bout a knuckle sandwich,” chuckled William “Billy” Gibbons as he wrapped an arm around my shoulders. “Since everyone is pretty much saying the same exact thing, I thought I’d offer you something different; and since you’re probably starving like me, it would give you something to chew on.”

“Point me in the direction of the food,” I snickered while heading down the wide passageway with my newfound friend. “While I do like knuckle sandwiches, they always seem to leave a bad taste in my mouth; so, I’d much rather have a tender slice of roast beef with all the trimmings.”

Would you like a piece of chocolate cake on the side?

Twist my arm if you must!

After making an instantaneous connection with the blond-haired high school sophomore, my eyes nearly popped out of my head when he called my attention to the mouthwatering feast laid out on the serving table in the fellowship hall at the end of the corridor.

As the church’s potluck dinner drew to a close with a few stragglers cleaning up the hodgepodge of leftovers, my captivating dinner companion crashed the party when our host family – Gene and Karen Daley along with their teenage daughter Missy – decided to give us a tour of the church parsonage in the main part of town.

“Why don’t we cruise over there in my ride,” suggested the church drummer as he opened the door for me to climb into a cherry red Ford pickup truck. “Since I have my own set of wheels, there’s no sense on you cramming into the back seat with your little sisters like a bunch of sardines; and it’ll give us a chance to listen to some gnarly tunes.”

“This is freaking awesome,” I confessed while admiring all the unique features on the dashboard of the manual transmission jalopy. “Since my brother’s gotten himself into quite a few fender benders around town, I have zero desire to get behind the wheel of a car; so, I don’t even have my driver’s license yet.”

Shortly after pulling out of the church parking lot, the words to “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Hall and Oates blared from the stereo system as we traveled across town jamming to the beat of the music.

Upon pulling up to the four-bed, one bath clapboard house attached to the former church building, Billy and I chased after my siblings who ran directly upstairs to pick out their own sleeping quarters before I had an opportunity to make the first selection.

“Where am I supposed to sleep,” I fumed while counting the number of bedrooms on the second level. “Since there are only three bedrooms up here, I presume the bathroom will have to be sufficient; but nobody better even think about taking a shower before I crawl out of bed.”

There’s a bedroom downstairs for your parents!

I knew that!

Directly after scoping out what would likely become my new pad if my father was voted in as the pastor, the affable 16-year-old showed me a totally tubular basketball court in the empty sanctuary next-door where I would have the run of the place.

“This is much cooler than that bedroom,” I admitted after finding a stray basketball to shoot some hoops. “If we do end up moving to town, it would appear that I might have a lot of exploring to do around here; because this auditorium looks like it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

My Dad was elected as the new pastor a short two weeks later; and he kicked off his official duties on Easter Sunday with a sunrise service.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.