Most in this day and age, have no idea what a blessing it is to have readily accessible to us, the Bible in our own language. In ages past, and even at this time in some locations, people have given their lives to secure a copy of the Bible. Now, anyone who wants one can have a copy and free in may cases. When we give consideration to what the Bible actually is to man, the blessing becomes even greater. Thus, though certainly not exhaustive, we wish to give consideration to a few aspects of what the Bible is to man.

First, the Bible is God’s word. In reference to the Old Testament scriptures, Peter wrote, “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost” (II Pet. 1:20-21). In reference to the New Testament, we read, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25). Paul said, “But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man. For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ” (Gal. 1:11-12).

Though often ignored, the Bible is also our limitation. It limits us in what we say and do in the realm of Christianity. John wrote, “Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son. If there come any unto you, and bring not this doctrine, receive him not into your house, neither bid him God speed” (II John 9-10). Paul warned the Galatians, “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed” (Gal. 1:8).

And, don’t forget, the Bible is the seed of the Kingdom of God. In the parable of the soils, Jesus was revealing the mysteries of the kingdom of God (Luke 8:10) and He began, “Now the parable is this: The seed is the word of God” (Luke 8:11). Peter said of that word, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever” (I Pet. 1:23). From creation a certain principle has been among man, “whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Gal. 6:7). The only seed that grows citizens of God’s kingdom is the word of God.

The Bible is food for our soul. Man must have nourishment for the body, without which, we shall die. In like manner, the spiritual side of man must have nourishment as well. The word of God is that nourishment. Peter said, “As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby” (I Pet. 2:2). The Hebrew writer also revealed the spiritual food for man as he wrote of those who were ignorant of God’s word. He wrote, “For when for the time ye ought to be teachers, ye have need that one teach you again which be the first principles of the oracles of God; and are become such as have need of milk, and not of strong meat. For every one that useth milk is unskillful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe. But strong meat belongeth to them that are of full age, even those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil” (Heb. 5:12-14).

The Bible is light to reveal the path we are to follow. The psalmist wrote, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105). Paul spoke of the revealing factor when he told the Ephesians, “How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words, Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ) Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit” (Eph. 3:3-5).

The natural result of these and other blessings of the Bible, is that it will be the basis of judgment in the last day. Jesus said, “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48). Paul wrote, “In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel” (Rom. 2:16). In John’s vision of the judgment, he noted that “…the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works” (Rev. 20:12).

It seems that with just these few, we should have a bit more appreciation for and determination to make the Bible our guide through this life.

