It’s the opportunity of a lifetime. But the opportunity of a lifetime only exists in the lifetime of the opportunity.

A few years ago, I enjoyed watching the excellent country music documentary by Ken Burns on PBS. It was on again a few months ago, and it was interesting to see how many of those country music icons got their start by being at the right place at the right time. And by taking advantage of the opportunity when it presented itself.

David was just a teenage shepherd boy. His dad sent him to bring food to his brothers who were off fighting a war. Goliath, the giant Philistine warrior, was challenging the Israelite soldiers. David, the young shepherd boy, accepted the challenge. You know the rest of the story, about how David used his trusted slingshot to kill Goliath and defeat the Philistines. This started the process in which the shepherd boy would eventually become the king.

This was David’s opportunity of a lifetime. But he didn’t look at the situation as a personal opportunity. David didn’t say to himself, “If I kill this giant I’ll impress everyone. Then I’ll be in position to be king one day.” He just knew that there was a giant that needed killing, and he could do it. Most opportunities are that way. Most of the time they present themselves as a task, often a difficult or risky one.

But David also knew that his appointment with Goliath was made by God and God would enable him to do it. In 1 Samuel 17:46 in the Bible he told the giant, “This day the Lord will deliver you into my hand, and I will strike you and take your head from you.” And he did. Notice that David knew that God had delivered Goliath to him, but that he was the one that was actually going to have to kill the giant.

In our lives, opportunities are delivered to us. But first we have to recognize them, and then act. It may not involve killing a literal giant, but it will involve action. Many people are waiting and believing for their ship to come in, but are unwilling to even go down to the dock.

But like the jug of milk at the grocery store, nearly all opportunities have a definite shelf life. The opportunity of a lifetime only exists in the lifetime of the opportunity. Unlike the sale at the car dealership that will be on again next weekend, some opportunities will never come this way again.

When the opportunity comes, will you be ready? Will you be prepared? David had already killed a lion and a bear protecting his sheep. And he knew how to use his weapon, the slingshot. Those country music greats were ready with their musical talents when their opportunity came.

There will probably be an opportunity presented to you this coming week. It may be related to your work. It may involve relationships in your life. It may be related to personal growth, or an area of personal service. It will probably be disguised as something difficult, maybe something seemingly unimportant, or just something that needs to be done. Most opportunities are disguised that way. Will you be ready? Will you recognize it? Will you act? Because it may truly be your opportunity of a lifetime.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].