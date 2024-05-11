It is my firm belief and conviction that when it comes to building a better community where all can thrive in all aspects of society, including economic, education and health, we, collectively, already know enough and have the resources and tools to make that happen. But, the question is, do we have the will?

Well, until we become serious about the positive benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion in creating the necessary foundation for living into existence a better community, we will continue to witness glaring disparities in those aspects of society that help provide for more stable families. Instead, there will be greater barriers to employment and increasing gaps in income, education and healthcare, and the sad thing is, much of the subsequent human suffering from these is preventable.

So, what do we do to spark some real discussion and a much needed conversation about building that better community where all can thrive in all aspects of society? Most definitely, there is a need for such a community dialogue, but in order for us to have that unsettling conversation, it will require our having to talk about America’s original sin — confronting our shameful history of slavery, racism, Jim Crow and the accompanying myth of Black inferiority.

Having that conversation is one required task that has been delayed long enough. But let’s not miss another opportunity to seek solutions that can begin to unite us all, moving forward and beyond the barriers of race and culture that divide us. It was Nelson Mandela who once admonished, “It is always impossible until it is done.” So, it’s never too late to promote a dialogue and foster a community spirit of reconciliation and healing. Just remember, “the solutions have to match the source of the problem.” And that source of the problem “is not rooted in Blackness.”

Dealing with these hugely difficult and complex issues will continue to put pressure upon our communities to live up to our ideals as a nation — those things that make us “American.” Just maybe, we will finally come to the conclusion that Blacks want to be a part of America, being able to maintain their pride and dignity, while building a community that values each person equally. Far way too long, Black Americans were viewed “as something less than an American and ought not to be much more than he is.”

It matters now more than ever that we find ways to work together in building a better community where all can thrive in all aspects of society. If we all work together for the common good, then, there is nothing we can’t accomplish when we work together as one. Let’s all continue to work toward a more equitable and inclusive society.

Together we thrive!

Larry Sutton is a retired educator who taught at Clinton High School.