This graduating high school senior was standing at the threshold of a new beginning!

After hearing my full name called out over the public address system, I sauntered across the auditorium stage in the presence of a packed house to receive my high school diploma.

As school board president William Wehr handed me the coveted piece of sheepskin, I reflected on 2 Timothy 4:7 which states “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race and I have remained faithful.” (NLT)

Not only did that solitary moment in time bring an end to all my formative years of education, but it also served as the commencement of an exciting adventure which would propel me into adulthood.

I was looking forward to a bright future!

Shortly before the single most defining moment of my young life, I had several snapshots taken with the three generations of my family who were attending the commencement exercises at Lincoln High School Auditorium.

With one more candid photograph taken next to the marquee sign facing Crescent Avenue, I began scanning the sea of blue and white caps and gowns in search of my boon companions to capture the celebratory mood we were all feeling prior to marching into the formal ceremony.

“Aren’t you a sight for sore eyes,” exclaimed Steve Grossman as he gingerly embraced me in an attempt to keep his crutches from falling to the ground. “I may need your help if these walking supports slip out from under me while walking across that stage; otherwise, I may have to hobble all the way back to my seat.”

“You can definitely count on me, Stevie Wonder,” I responded while expressing heartfelt condolences for one of my intimate friends. “I was totally shocked upon hearing that you blew out your knee while jogging last week; but hopefully your old football injury will be healed before you step foot on the gridiron at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium this fall in Slippery Rock.”

“Marcus Welby, M.D.,” declared Bobby Parks after wrapping both arms around me for one of his signature bear hugs as we huddled together for a close-up. “I’m grateful that we had an opportunity to rekindle our friendship after all that bad blood between us; and I’ll never forget about your willingness to let bygones be bygones.”

I always knew there was a gentle soul under that macho exterior!

Directly after a few more flashes with the camera bulb to mark the special occasion, the blond-haired minister skedaddled to search out the remainder of my family already inside the grandiose venue as the ushers began lining up these animated graduates for the “Pomp and Circumstance” processional.

“Where have you guys been,” I questioned upon briefly stepping out of line to quickly converse with a couple members of ‘The Little Band of Brothers.’ “Considering my father already went inside the auditorium, I no longer have a camera to take anymore pictures; and I was hoping to get a few since this will be the last time we’ll see each other for a while.”

“We were over by the Commons Area,” revealed Bruce Thalmann when he gave me a quick handshake-shoulder hug to quash my irritated state. “If you read your graduation packet, you would’ve known that’s where we were supposed to line up in alphabetical order; but we can take some photos at your graduation party later tonight.”

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend your party,” lamented Lee Winegar before our conversation came to an abrupt end as we started up the cement treads. “After this rite of passage is complete, my family will be heading over to Beaver for a sit-down dinner; but you need to be sure and look me up the next time you’re in town.”

Pinky swear!

Following a rousing rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” from the school’s Concert Choir directed by Miss Cynthia Pertile and a solemn invocation, the highest honor students each addressed our graduating class about various subjects.

Once the 1984 graduates were recommended and presented by our principal Mr. Richard Santillo and Superintendent Dr. John J. DeCaro, respectively, our senior class president – David “Bubba” Stramella – led us in a recitation of the school alma mater; after which we jubilantly tossed our graduation caps into the air to celebrate the triumphant achievement.

At the conclusion of the commencement ceremony, these graduates gathered on the steps overlooking the city’s main thoroughfare to announce the grand news to the rest of the world prior to returning the rented garb to the girl’s gymnasium where I finally spotted the offspring of the city’s police chief and a certain school administrator.

“This is our last opportunity to see each other,” assessed Robert “Mags” Magnifico as he pulled me close to his chest for a tenderhearted embrace. “Although your father resigned from the church on Northside, I’m stoked that you decided to stick around for senior year; because it wouldn’t have been the same without you.”

“I’m not very good at saying goodbye,” confessed Robert “Robbie” Brough before touching foreheads together with me as a gesture of genuine affection. “But ever since we bumped into each other that fated day in the hallway, you have brought more joy into my life than you can ever imagine; and I still think that we were twins separated at birth.”

“You two would-be mobsters were the very best part of high school,” I interjected while grabbing ahold of them both for one last group hug. “Youns always had my back ever since the day we met in eighth grade homeroom; so, no matter how far apart life may take us, you’ll forever be in my heart.”

“I better get out of here before this turns into a teary-eyed waterworks festival,” I added upon flashing those pearly whites to leave my best-loved chums with one last smile.

Upon stepping through the double doors at the end of the hallway between the auditorium and the girl’s gymnasium, I stopped in my tracks before saying farewell to high school while wiping away the tears streaming down my cheeks.

