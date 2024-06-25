These last 10 months have been quite a journey!

Whether you are an avid reader of my weekly column or just a sporadic one who takes a gander at my words written across the pages of this newspaper — The Sampson Independent — from time to time, you have been given a once in a lifetime opportunity to get a glimpse into what my life was like as a high school senior 40 years ago.

Time flies when you’re having fun!

Although many things have changed over the course of those four decades such as the types of classes, teachers and technology, many more have stayed the same like the burnouts, cheerleaders, jocks, nerds, preppies and songbirds.

Ecclesiastes 3:1 says, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven” (KJV). The next several verses of Scripture in that same chapter delineate a multitude of activities that each and every individual experience in this thing called “LIFE.”

Hopefully you have encountered a number of those same activities with me through my unique style of writing.

If my storytelling had you laughing uncontrollably one minute, crying the next or ready to hit someone over the head with a baseball bat, then I succeeded in doing my most important job of all, which is to thoroughly entertain you — the reader.

I have taken you through some of the most memorable moments of my life which took place during that final year of my formative education; but even on the darkest of days when I thought life would consume me, I was always able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

For it was those trials and tribulations in my life which were the most important as well as the most humbling.

Without them, I would not have been able to conquer my deepest fears and rise above the circumstances of my life; because those were the times that God was molding me into the man which I eventually became.

While I may not have been the most popular guy in school, I had the title role in the story of my life; and that was worth more to me than all the gold bars stacked in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

God saw fit to give me a select group of friends that helped me to make it to the finish line — graduation day.

High school wouldn’t have been the same without those very special individuals; and I am forever grateful for their friendship and willingness to see past my disability and treat me like one of the guys.

Due to those boon companions in my life — some of whom quite literally brought me back from the edge of the abyss, I was able to then go out and pursue my hopes and dreams with the “Be All That You Can Be” mentality just like the United States Army’s motto states.

My biggest prayer was to be perceived as NORMAL; but in the end, I embraced the physical challenges of life, because that was my NORMAL.

I know that I have failed many times, but God was always there by my side waiting to lift me back up again. He is the one that gave me the strength to face each and every day — from then, to the present and for the remainder of my life.

There is certainly no doubt that life has thrown me some curve balls over the years, but I have always been able to land on my feet once the dust settled around me.

I have been privileged to be a cafeteria worker, fast food employee, youth pastor, school teacher, assistant basketball coach, school newspaper adviser, children’s church leader, video store clerk, Walmart associate, Royal Rangers Commander, foster dad and newspaper reporter as well as a newspaper owner/publisher; and now you can add writer to that list.

While I have worn many hats over the course of my life up to this point, I wore each and every one of them to the best of my ability; and because of my physical challenge, I always gave it 110%; because I had to prove to the naysayers that I could do anything I set out to accomplish.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way!

When I take a look at all of my God given abilities, I would have to say that I’m most thrilled with my gift of the written word – a craft that I have tweaked since the age of thirteen when I first began writing short stories.

Although my chosen profession was that of an educator, I was never happier than the day I first walked into The Sampson Independent for the opportunity to bring the news to the masses through my unique style of writing.

If you had an opportunity to look at my bank account or the various jobs I’ve had over the years, you may not think my life has been much of a success; but I am able to touch the lives of thousands of people just like yourself each and every week through my autobiographical stories.

If that’s not success, then I’m in the wrong business!

It gives me great pleasure to bring you relatable stories about my life each and every week that fill your heart with a variety of emotions as well as bring back to mind similar stories from your own life.

You may be out there with a story just like mine, and you may think that you’ll never amount to anything; but I’m here to tell you that’s just nonsense.

I’m living proof that when life throws you lemons, that’s when you must learn to make lemonade.

Stop sitting on the sidelines of life!

Even if you think you’re past your prime, there is still hope for you yet; because despite what they say, you can teach an old dog new tricks.

Go out and become the main character of YOUR STORY and live your best life!

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.