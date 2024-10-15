We’re just days away now from the opening of early voting, those few weeks where local Boards of Election open up a handful of precincts across the county so voters can cast their ballot on the day of their choosing. What’s more, it’s also a time when those not yet registered can do so, getting a chance at a one-two punch — registering and then turning right around and marking those ballots.

We urge every eligible Sampson County resident to, first of all, register to vote, and then, second of all, actually exercise their right as an American.

The early voting period opens Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 a.m. and continues Monday through Friday until Saturday, Nov. 2.

Early ballots can be cast at three locations across the county: Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, in Prestage Hall, located at 414 Warsaw Road, in Clinton; Newton Grove Fire Station, 313 W. Weeksdale St., in Newton Grove; and Harrells Activity Center, 891 Ward Road, in Harrels.

The precincts will be open 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. except Saturdays (Oct. 26 and Nov. 1), when the hours will be 8 a.m.until 3 p.m.

Election Day voting will take place at all precincts Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the all-important presidential and gubernatorial races, there are judges to consider, state House and Senate members to select and a last-minute twist to what we thought was an already decided Dist. 4 county commissioners race, where a last-minute candidate has launched a write-in campaign.

In every case, whether on the national level or right here at home, we need to give serious consideration to this election and make wise, well-researched choices.

While we did Q&As in the primaries for the local races, and ran a story on the last-minute write-in candidate who suddenly decided he wanted to be part of a commissioners race after, we assume, the primary didn’t swing his way, we will offer one final Q&A on the contested House race between incumbent representative William Brisson and challenger Josh Harrell in the next week or so.

We hope voters will pay attention to what candidates’ responses are, and were, and do their due diligence to cut through any jargon, the fear-mongering and the half-truths to find the facts, and then, armed with those facts, vote accordingly. Don’t just take our stories at face value; research what candidates say for yourselves.

As finders of fact, our job at the local newspaper is to encourage people to search for the truth, and while we don’t endorse candidates, we do endorse facts and we do encourage voters not to succumb to the heady elixirs that people with their own personal agendas will try to sell as truth potions.

As sad as it is, politics forces all sides to sling mud to get the attention of voters. That is why fact-finding and truth searching is so important. Getting in the weeds and cutting through the mud will help you find the truth.

All candidates talk about saving money and not raising taxes. But delve deeper. If their platforms also include hefty expenses, ask yourself where the money will come from, how it will be funded. Even grants, for example, run out and programs either end or wind up in the budget.

All increases eventually come out of voters’ pockets by virtue of tax hikes or utility rate spikes, or cuts to some services to increase others. Nothing comes without a cost no matter who says differently. You cannot borrow from Peter to pay Paul over and over again.

And don’t allow candidates or their string-pullers to scare you into casting your ballot.

We have nothing to fear. Sampson County is a great place to live, work and raise a family. For our population, we have a wealth of things to be thankful for, including a great hospital, good and growing public services, dependable law enforcement, remarkable first responders and expanding roads.

More can be done, certainly. It is our job to determine whether those in office have the best chance of growing our county or if it’s time for new blood with different ideas to take the reins.

The proof lies with the truth, the lack of agendas and the person or persons you, as a voter, believe has the very best interest of our county, our state and our nation and its people at heart. What they have done in the past should help us figure that out. Not the words, but the actions.

Arm yourself with the facts and please, most importantly, exercise your right to vote.