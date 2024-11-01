Lakewood @ Rosewood, Friday, 7 p.m.

The Leopards had a late-season bye last week, which could prove very beneficial for them. It’s always a debate on whether having one this deep into the season is good or not, but I’m in the camp of it being a good thing. You can rest your players, get them recovered from any injuries, and go into the last week of the regular season primed and ready to go.

Lakewood takes on Carolina 1A Conference foe Rosewood tonight to round out their season, and this game could have a lot of implications. Undefeated North Duplin sits atop the conference standings, and no outcome tonight could change that. However, Lakewood sits at third in the conference behind Rosewood. If the Leopards win, they’ll take second place and a better seed for the playoffs. If they lose, they would stay in third, as they have the tiebreaker over Hobbton.

And if you’re a football fan in the Salemburg-Roseboro area, I have good news for you: the Leopards should emerge victorious tonight. Rosewood is being outscored 220-212 in their 5-4 campaign this season. They’ve combined for 905 yards passing and 15 touchdowns, plus 1,330 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Their best back has 610 yards for them.

Lakewood has shown they can stop both the run and the pass, with gamebreakers like Dashaun Carr and Cameron Williams. I’ll take Lakewood by a score of 42-20.

My last prediction: Lakewood over Hobbton, 34-28. I am 6-2 for the Leopards.

