It was senior night at Hobbton High School Friday, as the Wildcats concluded conference and regular season play. Carolina 1A Conference leader North Duplin invaded Newton Grove, looking to wrap up a perfect season and set themselves up for a great spot in the upcoming playoffs. Hobbton, though, had upset on their minds and they nearly pulled it off. It took some late game magic from the Rebels, but they emerged victorious, rallying in the final minute to snag the 34-31 victory.

North Duplin kicked the game off with some fireworks as Carrell Phillips returned the opening kickoff all the way back for a 70-yd touchdown. The PAT was no good but the Rebels lead 6-0 with 11:48 displayed on the clock.

Hobbton lined up on the 28-yard line and quickly moved out to around midfield on a big pass hookup from Joe Corbett to Reggie Thompson. Having moved the ball well on this opening drive, Hobbton was in scoring position quickly. With 9:35 on the clock, Corbett and Thompson connected again, this time on a 12-yard touchdown hookup to tie things up. With the PAT converted, the Wildcats led 7-6.

On the next kickoff, the Rebels were not able to get a big return and were forced to set up on their own 25-yard line. Nonetheless, they slowed things down and gradually worked their way down the field. After a holding penalty brought one touchdown back, Phillips did it again on a 36-yard touchdown run to put North Duplin back ahead. They converted the two-point try and with 4:30 left in the first, it was 14-7 Rebels.

The next kickoff was a grounder that was fallen on by the Wildcats at their own 38-yard line. This drive went in reverse for a three-and-out and after a nice punt and roll, North Duplin was back on offense at their own 20-yard line.

This was another slow drive that rolled over into the second quarter. The Rebels weren’t in any significant hurry as the clock moved throughout the drive. North Duplin converted a fourth down inside Hobbton territory and again continued to eat more clock. The Wildcats defense dialed up some magic, though, and began to limit the amount of yards North Duplin was picking up. Again faced with another long fourth down, the Rebels did not pick up the yards to gain and with 7:13 left in the first half, Hobbton was back on offense on their own 26-yard line.

This drive began by going in reverse on a holding penalty before short pass completions on first and second downs and an incomplete pass on third down yielded a three-and-out. After the Wildcats were forced to punt the ball away, North Duplin had great field position at the Wildcats’ 35-yard line.

Again they found pay dirt on another carry by Phillips from 15-yards out and after also converting the PAT, the Rebels led 21-7 with just under 3:00 to go in the half

Hobbton answered right back, though, as Corbett and Thompson hooked up again for a 50-yard catch-and-run for the score. The two-point try was no good and with 1:51 left in the half the score was 21-13.

That was the halftime score, and it was Hobbton who was back on offense to start the second half. The Wildcats got first possession at their own 47-yard line, looking to go the short distance and get right back into the game. Unfortunately for the home team, they went four-and-out and the Rebels were back on offense at the 50.

Two plays later, Phillips busted through the middle of the line and scampered 50 yards for another score. The PAT was also good and with 9:40 on the clock in the third, North Duplin led 28-13.

Following the kickoff, Hobbton was lined up to try again, this time at their own 35-yard line. The theme of the night for the Wildcats was incomplete passes as three more this drive prevented the Hobbton offense from moving. They were forced to punt the ball away and North Duplin was back out on the field on their own 37-yard line.

Phillips and the Rebels ground game continued to be too much for the Wildcats to contain as North Duplin’s run-first offense continued to eat up clock. Moving the ball across midfield and into Hobbton territory, the clock continued to roll as the Rebels took their time. They stalled out, though, as an energetic Hobbton defense got fired up and shut the visitors down on fourth down.

Now back on offense, a quick pass completion put the Wildcats up near midfield. Then, Corbett hooked up with Javont’e Darden on a 43-yard touchdown pass play, bringing Hobbton close again. Their two-point try failed, though, and left the Wildcats still two scores back at 28-19 with 55 seconds to go in the third quarter.

As the game rolled over into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats held the Rebels to three-and-out. The snap on the punt attempt sailed over the kicker’s head and North Duplin turned the ball over there at their own 25-yard line. One play later, Corbett found Thompson on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make things even more interesting. The PAT clanked off the crossbar and the score was 28-25 with 10:30 left in the game.

Disaster struck Hobbton on the next drive when two personal foul calls were enforced against the Wildcats, moving the Rebels’ offense all the way down to the Hobbton 30-yard line. After converting one fourth down, North Duplin couldn’t convert another and Hobbton took over on their own 13-yard line with 4:25 left.

Could the Wildcats dial up some late game magic? Corbett and Thompson were certainly doing their best to make it happen as back-to-back pass completions had the Hobbton offense on the move. The same duo continued to gash the North Duplin defense as they moved the ball down field in big chunks at a time.

Then, with 1:30 left, Corbett and Thompson partnered up again and Thompson made his way into the end zone to put the Wildcats out front at 31-28. After the teams traded procedure penalties, the PAT was blocked and Hobbton led 31-28.

Now it was North Duplin who was needing to dial up some last minute magic as their undefeated season was in serious danger.

A kick out-of-bounds assisted the Rebel offense as they lined up on their own 49-yard line. This time, urgency was needed from an offense that had otherwise been taking its time. Just like he had all game long, Phillips made the game-saving play when he busted through a big hole on the right side and went untouched 41-yards to the end zone to put North Duplin back out front. The PAT was blocked but with 1:11 left, the Rebels led 34-31.

Hobbton’s backs were right back against the wall now with 1:10 left in the game. Unfortunately the first turnover of the game bit the Wildcats as they lost the ball on a fumble, sealing the 34-31 win for the Rebels.

With the loss, Hobbton finished their regular season at 3-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play as they await potential playoff seeding.