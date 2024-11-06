Freshman Gavin Miller looks for a seam up the side to find the end zone. Miller saw substantial playing time in the latter parts of the season for Clinton.

In a SAC-6 conference showdown, Clinton’s Dark Horses faced off against the Fairmont Tornadoes, each team hungry for victory.

The autumn air was electric with anticipation as the game commenced, with Clinton starting on their own 38-yard line. Acere Brinson wasted no time, charging forward for a solid 5-yard gain, quickly followed by a series of strategic plays executed by quarterback Henry Bass and running back Ryan McNeill. Ryan nearly broke free for a touchdown with a thrilling 32-yard dash, but Fairmont’s Terrance Bryant intervened, delivering a crucial sack that momentarily stifled Clinton’s offensive surge.

Following a timeout to regroup, Clinton overcame a delay-of-game penalty and managed to score first. Their kicker split the uprights with a field goal, giving the Horses an early 3-0 lead, much to the delight of their fans.

Fairmont responded quickly, with Jason Hayes returning the ensuing kickoff. However, Clinton’s Nathan Barden was right there to tackle him, establishing a formidable defensive presence. Fairmont’s offense struggled as Bryant’s back-to-back runs were nullified by a 5-yard penalty. Quarterback Jamarion Brown attempted to connect with Micah Roberts but missed the mark. A short pass to Bryant was met with a fierce tackle from Clinton’s Devon Garner, showcasing the Dark Horses’ defensive resolve. As Fairmont continued to falter, the Dark Horse defense recorded a critical sack on Brown, forcing the Tornadoes into a series of false starts that pushed them back further.

Seizing the opportunity, Clinton regained possession, and Demarius Pugh took charge. He bulldozed through Fairmont’s defense with a powerful 15-yard run, advancing deep into enemy territory at the 15-yard line. The Dark Horses maintained their momentum, with Pugh following up with another impressive run that brought them to the 3-yard line. It was McNeill who finally broke through the defensive wall, powering in for Clinton’s first touchdown of the night. The successful extra point extended their lead to 10-0, and the Clinton crowd erupted in cheers.

As the first half progressed, Fairmont’s Omarion Carmichael returned the kickoff to the 33-yard line, but the Dark Horses’ defense remained relentless. Defensive stops from Barden and a near-interception kept the pressure on Fairmont. With their backs against the wall, the Tornadoes lined up to punt, but Clinton executed a strong return before Gavin Mayers made the tackle on the runner. Fairmont’s drive was further derailed by a blocking penalty that nullified a stunning 80-yard run by Jamir Jones, leaving the Tornadoes frustrated.

As halftime approached, Clinton continued to build their lead. Henry Bass connected with Aaran Landrum for a crisp 25-yard completion, inching them closer to another score. Brinson capped off the drive with a determined 5-yard touchdown run, and the extra point pushed Clinton’s lead to a commanding 17-0.

In the second half, Fairmont regrouped, determined to narrow the gap. Brown found Trandone Campbell and Carmichael for short completions, but Garner was there to thwart their progress with a critical tackle. Finally, Fairmont’s Bryant broke loose on a slant route, securing their first touchdown of the game. With a successful two-point conversion, Fairmont closed the gap to 20-14, igniting hope among their supporters.

The game took a turn when, at 4:55 in the third quarter, an altercation broke out on the field. Following the scuffle, multiple players, including Clinton’s Barden and Fairmont’s Jones were ejected, leaving both teams scrambling to adjust. Clinton’s defense, bolstered by their remaining players, fought to keep Fairmont at bay. The absence of key players created an opportunity for Fairmont to regain some offensive rhythm, but Clinton kicked off, pinning Fairmont deep in their own territory.

As the fourth quarter began, Clinton held their ground, relying on their defensive prowess. Fairmont pushed back with renewed vigor, but a face mask penalty allowed them some yardage. Just as it seemed they might gain momentum, Clinton’s defense stopped Jones’s 25-yard run with a fierce tackle. The altercation earlier had heightened tensions on the field, and both teams were eager to assert their dominance.

When play resumed, Clinton’s Pugh took center stage, executing a dazzling 44-yard run that set up another scoring opportunity. Jonah Boone powered through from the 10-yard line, extending the score to 29-14 after the extra point. Boone’s speed and agility shone throughout the game, showcasing why he was one of Clinton’s key players.

As the clock ticked down, Clinton’s defense remained steadfast. Barden had already made his mark, and the remaining defenders rallied in his absence, with Garner stepping up to thwart any Fairmont attempts to mount a comeback. A Dark Horse interception of a pass intended for Jayvon Brown effectively snuffed out Fairmont’s last chance. Another sack by Clinton kept Fairmont on their heels, and Pugh caught a deep pass, sprinting 54 yards for a final touchdown, pushing the score to 36-14.

In a last-ditch effort, Fairmont made a final drive, reaching Clinton’s 10-yard line. However, the Dark Horses’ defense held firm, denying any further scoring attempts. As the final whistle blew, Clinton celebrated a decisive 36-14 victory over Fairmont, securing the conference win with an impressive display of skill, resilience, and teamwork.

After the game, Fairmont’s head coach, Jeremy Carthen, reflected on the season, stating, “We worked all season to get here. It was an awesome game, and we weren’t willing to back down. Our key players — especially our quarterback and the offensive line — did everything they could.” He added, “We didn’t make lemonade; we had sugar water.”

Clinton’s head coach, Johnny Boykin, praised his team for their energy and execution, noting, “We came out with energy and got ahead in points, which helped take a lot of pressure off. The second quarter saw Fairmont come back with energy, and we knew we had a real ball game on our hands. It was critical for us to reestablish our scrimmage in the third quarter.”

As both teams left the field, it was clear that this game would be remembered not just for the score, but for the resilience and determination displayed by each player.

Clinton finished the season at 2-8 overall and 2-3 in the SAC-6, as they have not added an extra game for this week at the time of publishing.