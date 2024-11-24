Jeremiah Kerr, No. 23, and Preston Sessoms, No. 70, help lock down the defense so Juan Parker, Jr., No. 9, can get a quick tackle.

The Lakewood Leopards roared into the third round of the playoffs with a commanding 56-7 win over the Pamlico County Hurricanes on Friday night. Under a canopy of glittering stars at their home field, the Leopards put on a masterclass of football dominance, leveraging precision offense and unyielding defense to dismantle the Hurricanes. The resounding victory left fans energized and eager for the next challenge in the team’s playoff journey.

The night began with William Acosta’s booming kickoff, which soared through the crisp night air and pinned the Hurricanes at their 30-yard line. The Leopards’ defense struck like a coiled snake, allowing no room for Pamlico’s offense to breathe. On the third snap, Landen Neal crashed through the line, flattening a receiver attempting a slant route and driving the Hurricanes back eight yards, forcing a punt that set the tone for what would become a relentless night.

Taking over at their 41-yard line, the Leopards’ offense sprang into action. Quarterback Reed Ammons faked a handoff before feeding the ball to running back Nakai Owens, who surged forward for a 7-yard gain, his cleats pounding the turf like thunder. On the very next play, Ammons handed the ball to Owens again, and the running back danced through defenders before bursting into the open field for a touchdown. The roar of the home crowd echoed across the stadium as Acosta’s flawless kick sailed through the uprights, giving Lakewood an early 7-0 lead with nine minutes left in the quarter.

Pamlico’s response was equally ineffective, as their return game was crushed by Antonio Chestnutt, who delivered a bone-rattling hit at the 27-yard line. The Hurricanes’ hopes were further dashed when a fumbled snap sent them reeling. Dashaun Carr capitalized on the chaos, snatching an interception at midfield with precision. On the next play, Calvin Lacewood, Jr. darted down the sideline, leaving defenders grasping at air as he raced for a spectacular touchdown. Acosta’s extra point stretched the Leopards’ lead to 14-0.

With every Pamlico possession, Lakewood’s defense tightened its grip. Neal, David Bryant, and Chris Carr swarmed ball carriers like a pack of wolves, driving the Hurricanes backward and forcing yet another punt. The Leopards ended the first quarter brimming with confidence, controlling both the scoreboard and the pace of the game.

Lakewood’s offense wasted no time resuming their onslaught in the second quarter. Jaziah Brunson ignited the drive with a determined run, lowering his shoulder to bulldoze a defender for a hard-earned first down. Moments later, Carr took a handoff and exploded through the middle of the line, breaking two tackles on his way to the end zone. The crowd erupted once again as Acosta’s reliable foot added another point, making it 21-0.

Pamlico County struggled to respond. Pinned deep in their own territory by a brutal hit from Carr, the Hurricanes couldn’t escape the suffocating pressure of Lakewood’s defense. Devon Jones and Xavier Howard combined to crush Pamlico’s running game, stuffing plays at the line of scrimmage and forcing another quick punt.

The Leopards’ offense continued to hum like a well-oiled machine. Owens dazzled the crowd with a pair of quick cuts that left defenders sprawling, gaining 20 yards over two plays. Moments later, Carr slipped through the line and sprinted untouched into the end zone for another touchdown. Acosta’s kick was true, extending the lead to 28-0.

With Pamlico’s offense pinned at their own 10-yard line, the Leopards’ defense dialed up the pressure. Howard and Neal combined for a ferocious tackle that drew gasps from the crowd, and a desperate fourth-down attempt ended in futility for the Hurricanes. Ammons then orchestrated a flawless drive, finding Brunson for a quick burst up the middle before handing it off again for a powerful touchdown run. As Acosta’s kick sailed through the uprights once more, the scoreboard glowed 35-0.

Before the half ended, Owens delivered the exclamation point. Breaking through a wall of defenders, he raced 20 yards for another electrifying touchdown. The stadium vibrated with cheers as Acosta’s perfect night continued, sending the Leopards into halftime with an imposing 42-0 lead.

Pamlico County received the second-half kickoff but failed to muster any momentum. Carr crushed the returner with a punishing tackle at the 14-yard line, and the Hurricanes’ offense found themselves in quicksand, unable to advance against Lakewood’s stifling defense. Jeremiah Kerr and Tilyn Monk combined for a key stop, and Monk’s leaping interception moments later drew a deafening roar from the stands.

Lakewood’s offense resumed their clinic, with Donavan Smith taking the reins. After a short gain, Smith bulldozed through the defense on the next play, dragging defenders into the end zone for a touchdown. Acosta’s kick split the uprights with laser precision, and the Leopards extended their lead to a staggering 49-0.

Though the scoreboard was lopsided, Lakewood’s defense refused to relent. Brunson delivered a jarring hit at the 25-yard line, while Trevon Tilley and Johnson Rouse combined for another emphatic stop, forcing Pamlico to punt yet again. The Leopards’ dominance was unshakable as the third quarter came to a close.

Lakewood eased their foot off the gas, allowing Pamlico to find some offensive rhythm. The Hurricanes pieced together their first meaningful drive in the closing minutes of the night, highlighted by a breakaway run that ended in the end zone with just under two minutes remaining. The extra point was good, sparing the Hurricanes a shutout and bringing the final score to 56-7 in the 3rd quarter.

The Leopards’ performance was a symphony of dominance, with every player contributing to the resounding victory. Ammons’ composed leadership, Owens’ explosive runs, and Carr’s electrifying touchdowns were matched by a defense that smothered every Pamlico advance. Acosta’s perfect night kicking was the cherry on top of a near-flawless performance.

Lakewood’s fans left the stadium buzzing with excitement, their hopes for a championship run burning brightly. With momentum firmly on their side, Lakewood now looks ahead to the third round, when they will be playing conference foe, and conference winner, North Duplin.