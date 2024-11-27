Union’s Tijaya Goodman goes up for the shot block on a Midway layup.

Midway’s Ella Clark, No. 12, looks to set up the Raiders’ offense with a pass.

Union’s Gabriela Subias, No. 25, and Zakiya Royal, No. 5, try to work the ball through the Raider defense, consisting of Ella Clark, No. 12, Kyleigh Stonerock, No. 11, and Lauralee Harris, No. 5.

Midway’s girls’ basketball team secured a decisive 52-17 victory against Union Monday night. The game, held at Union, highlighted Midway’s strong defense and effective offensive execution. Union worked to stay competitive but struggled with turnovers and missed opportunities throughout the game.

Both teams entered the matchup aiming for improvement early in the season. Union’s first-year coach Mark Oates has been working with a young team to establish fundamentals, while Midway looked to build on recent progress. The game began evenly, but Midway gradually pulled away with consistent scoring and a defensive effort that limited Union’s ability to respond.

In the first quarter, both teams attempted to establish momentum. Union’s Gabriela Subias attempted a three-pointer that fell short, and Midway’s Kyleigh Stonerock missed a similar attempt. Midway’s McKenna Brooks scored the game’s first basket with a layup, followed by Union’s Zadariyah Faison, who briefly gave her team a 5-4 lead with a layup.

Midway responded with a three-pointer from Avery Strickland, regaining the lead. Union faced challenges with turnovers, while Midway capitalized on those opportunities. By the end of the first quarter, Midway led 11-9.

Midway extended their lead in the second quarter with a strong offensive performance. Kara Beth Benton made a three-pointer, while Brooks added a layup and a free throw. Union’s Ahleeyah Richardson managed a three-pointer, but Midway continued to dominate with additional three-pointers from Strickland and Stonerock.

The Spartans struggled with turnovers during this period, which limited their scoring chances. Midway’s defense, led by players like Lindsey Royal, kept Union scoreless for significant stretches. At halftime, Midway held a commanding 30-11 lead.

In the third quarter, Midway continued their dominant play. Peyton Herring opened with a layup, followed by points from Stonerock and Brooks. Union’s Faison provided some offensive contributions, including two free throws and another layup, but the team’s overall scoring remained limited.

Union’s errors, including a mishandled pass by Evelin Alvarez, allowed Midway to widen their margin. By the end of the quarter, the score was 44-11 in favor of Midway.

Union worked to close the gap in the fourth quarter, with Faison adding two free throws and Richardson contributing a defensive block. However, Midway’s scoring depth remained evident. Royal scored off an assist from Strickland, and Ella Clark added a late-game basket.

Herring concluded her night with two more layups as Midway finished the game with a 52-17 victory.

Union’s Coach Oates acknowledged his team’s challenges but highlighted their effort. “We have a young team, and we’re working on building confidence and minimizing mistakes. The effort was there tonight, but we need to improve execution and decision-making.”

Midway’s coaching staff noted their players’ teamwork and communication. “This game was a good step forward for us. The players executed well on both ends of the floor, and everyone contributed to the win.”