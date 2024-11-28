Lakewood took a commanding victory in the second round of the playoffs last Friday, when they beat the Pamlico County Hurricanes, 56-7. So far this postseason, they have outscored their opponents 112-13, meaning they have a lot of offense and a great defense behind them to clean things up as necessary.

The Leopards are the No. 10 seed for this year’s edition of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs, after they finished second in their conference to North Duplin… who they face this week. Let me break down some of the film for you in this week’s edition of Pigskin Picks as the No. 2 team plays host to the No. 10.

Lakewood @ North Duplin, Friday, 7 p.m.

Both of these two teams come into this game on a winning streak — obviously, or they wouldn’t still be in the playoffs. But, the Rebels’ winning streak has lasted all season, and Lakewood’s has been four games long. Their last loss? 43-24 to North Duplin on Oct. 11.

The only team that’s given the Rebels a real run for their money has been Hobbton on Nov. 1. The Rebels snatched the 34-31 win over the Wildcats from the jaws of defeat in the waning moments of the game to secure their undefeated regular season, the Carolina 1A Conference championship, and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Outside of that game, they have outscored their opponents 346-84 — meaning they scored over four touchdowns to every one scored against them. To say they’re dominating teams this season would be a serious understatement.

But, like always, I have a way for our Sampson County team to win the game. There is a clear path to success for Lakewood, and I truly believe they are capable of doing it.

Lakewood’s defense has been stout this year, especially in the playoffs — they’ve given up just two touchdowns thus far. Cameron Williams, Devin Jones, and Landon Neal have been terrorizing defenses all season long up front. Add in the efforts of Nakai Owens and Dashaun Carr in the defensive backfield, and you’ve got a well-rounded unit, prepared to stop anything in its tracks.

“Pinning their ears back” or “sending the house” will have to be the name of the game for Lakewood. North Duplin’s quarterback has just 66 passing yards all season. Collectively, they have 3,297 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns, though. They’re averaging almost 330 yards and five touchdowns a game on the ground. The bulk of that work comes from their junior running back, who has 1,702 yards and 28 touchdowns to his name. Every single game they’ve played, he’s rushed for over 100 yards.

Offensively, they need to be careful of the Rebels’ standout defensive lineman, Trashawn Ruffin, who had seven total tackles and two tackles-for-loss in their last matchup. He’s currently committed to Texas A&M, but has offers from multiple Power-5 schools, and for a reason. He can wreck a gameplan just from the interior line.

Lakewood wasn’t terribly out-gunned in their first meeting. The Rebels had 384 total yards compared to the Leopards’ 322. This could be a very winnable game for either side, but a shootout will surely ensue.

I’ll take Lakewood and their explosive offense winning a tight one, 42-38. Look for fireworks and heartbreak along the way.

