Tijaya Goodman, No. 31, with a throw-in, looking to make a play for the Spartans.

Gabriela Subias, No. 25, sinks another one at the free throw line.

Union’s Lady Spartans faced a tough challenge against West Columbus on Tuesday night, ultimately falling 38-16 in a game marked by turnovers and missed opportunities. West Columbus executed efficiently on both offense and defense, building and maintaining a commanding lead throughout the game.

Union struggled to find their footing early on. Two turnovers in the first two minutes gave West Columbus quick scoring opportunities. At the 7:30 mark, a steal from Union’s Zakiya Royal allowed West Columbus’s point guard to sink the game’s first three-pointer.

Union worked hard to recover but had difficulty with ball control. A fast-break attempt by Evelin Alvarez ended in a strip near the baseline, while Gabriela Subias lost possession under defensive pressure, giving West Columbus additional chances to extend their lead.

The Spartans worked their way onto the scoreboard five minutes into the game when Zakiya Royal drove through traffic and finished a layup to cut the deficit to 3-2. West Columbus responded with sharp ball movement that created an open three-pointer, pushing their lead to 6-2.

A defensive foul sent Gabriela Subias to the free-throw line, where she converted two of three attempts, bringing Union within three points. However, turnovers by Royal in the last minute gave West Columbus an opportunity to score another three-pointer at the buzzer, ending the first period with an 11-8 lead.

Union opened the second quarter aggressively. Evelin Alvarez connected on a quick throw-in to Gabriela Subias, who sank a three-pointer to cut West Columbus’s lead to 11-10. However, West Columbus tightened their defense, limiting Union’s shot attempts. At the 7:02 mark, a foul sent West Columbus to the free-throw line, where they made both attempts to extend the lead to 13-10.

Union continued to fight, with Ahleeyah Richardson driving the lane for a layup to make it 13-11 at the 6:15 mark. West Columbus responded with another layup after a turnover by Alvarez at midcourt. A timeout by Union at the 4:42 mark gave the Spartans an opportunity to regroup.

Despite Union’s defensive efforts, West Columbus hit another contested three-pointer late in the quarter. A miscommunication on a cross-court pass by Subias resulted in a turnover, and the Vikings capitalized with a layup. The half closed with West Columbus holding an 18-11 lead.

The Vikings came out strong after halftime, hitting a three-pointer in the first 30 seconds to push their lead to 21-11. Union struggled to respond, with turnovers and missed shots disrupting their offense. A miscommunication between Richardson and Alvarez resulted in a pass sailing out of bounds, giving West Columbus possession.

The Spartans called a timeout at the 6:39 mark but couldn’t slow West Columbus’s momentum. Another three-pointer shortly after play resumed extended West Columbus’s lead further.

A brief stoppage occurred midway through the quarter when Richardson accidentally struck Alvarez with the ball during a pass attempt. Although play resumed quickly, Union’s offensive struggles continued. Missed three-point attempts by Alvarez and Richardson prevented the Spartans from closing the gap, while West Columbus added free throws and a transition layup to take a commanding 33-13 lead by the end of the third period.

Union entered the final quarter with determination but struggled against the Vikings’ tight defense. Early in the period, West Columbus converted a free throw after drawing a foul, increasing their lead to 34-13. Ahleeyah Richardson responded with a contested layup to make it 34-15, but turnovers and missed opportunities continued to limit Union’s scoring.

At the 2:45 mark, Gabriela Subias made one of two free throws after being fouled, adding another point for Union. West Columbus maintained control in the final minutes, drawing another foul at the 1:10 mark and converting both free throws. Union’s final possessions resulted in turnovers, sealing their 38-16 defeat as the buzzer sounded.

Union’s coach, Mark Oates reflected on the game, identifying areas for improvement. “West Columbus executed well, and we didn’t take care of the ball. Turnovers and missed opportunities hurt us tonight,” he said.

Despite the loss, Union had some bright moments. Gabriela Subias stood out with her consistency at the free-throw line, going 5-for-6, while Ahleeyah Richardson contributed key points in the second half. West Columbus demonstrated discipline and efficiency, taking full advantage of Union’s mistakes and maintaining control throughout the game.