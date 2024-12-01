Union earned a hard-fought 45-40 victory Tuesday night over the West Columbus Vikings, in a nail-biting basketball game that kept fans on edge until the final buzzer. The matchup was a display of competitive spirit, with both teams trading blows throughout the contest. Union’s ability to make clutch plays, secure critical rebounds, and remain composed under pressure ultimately sealed their triumph.

The Spartans set the tone early. Forward Troy Tredwell opened the scoring with a layup to give Union an early lead. Moments later, Manny Adams attacked the basket on a drive, drawing a foul and sinking the free throw to complete a three-point play.

The Vikings answered with a quick bucket, but guard Mikhail McNeil caught fire, draining back-to-back three-pointers that electrified the Union crowd. West Columbus called a timeout to regroup late in the first quarter.

Union kept the pressure on after the break. Although Ayden Wrampe missed a free throw, he quickly redeemed himself with a strong offensive rebound and putback, adding to the home team’s momentum. On defense, McNeil’s hustle continued to shine as he made consecutive steals, converting each into fast-break layups. Manny Adams grabbed an offensive rebound and scored just before the first quarter ended, giving Union a commanding lead.

The Vikings came out firing in the second quarter, hitting a quick three-pointer to close the gap. Union then committed a costly foul, giving the Vikings three free throws, all of which were converted to bring the score within four points.

Union’s big men — Wrampe and John Malahias — stepped up under the basket, battling for rebounds and creating second-chance opportunities. Wrampe powered through defenders for a layup, halting the Vikings’ momentum momentarily. However, West Columbus found their rhythm, hitting a series of baskets to take their first lead of the game.

Adams stopped the bleeding late in the quarter with a steal and a coast-to-coast layup. Fouled on the play, he calmly sank both free throws to bring Union within two points heading into halftime.

The third quarter opened with Union trailing but determined. McNeil slashed to the basket for a layup, cutting into the deficit, while Adams added a free throw to keep Union in the fight. Elijah Fryar muscled his way inside for a bucket as Union fought to stay within striking distance.

Defensive hustle was critical as Malahias stole the ball and sprinted down court to convert a layup, tying the score and energizing the crowd. Although West Columbus had opportunities to regain the lead at the free-throw line, they missed key attempts, and Adams capitalized with a smooth mid-range jumper to put Union back in front.

The teams continued to trade baskets in the third quarter, with McNeil sinking a free throw and Malahias scoring on a contested layup to keep the game tied heading into the final period.

With the game hanging in the balance, Union showcased poise and determination. Malahias drew an early foul and converted one of two free throws to edge Union ahead. West Columbus briefly reclaimed the lead, but Adams, as steady as ever, tied the game again with a clutch free throw. Moments later, Wrampe stepped up, hitting a mid-range jumper to regain the lead.

The Vikings refused to back down, scoring a quick layup to tie the game. With just under three minutes remaining, Union called a timeout to regroup. Out of the break, Adams executed a flawless drive to the basket, scoring a layup to put Union ahead for good.

Union’s defense tightened in the final moments, forcing turnovers and denying the Vikings easy scoring opportunities. McNeil drew a critical foul and calmly sank both free throws, giving Union a five-point cushion. West Columbus’ last-ditch efforts to score were thwarted by Union’s disciplined defense, sealing the win as the final buzzer sounded.

Union’s victory over West Columbus was a testament to teamwork, grit, and adaptability. Despite facing a determined opponent, the team rose to the challenge, making big plays when it mattered most. With contributions from players like Arcangel Zaldivar, Jeremiah Copeland, Shawn West, and Nazjier Murphy, Union demonstrated the depth and resilience needed to succeed this season.