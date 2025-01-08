In the late game on Friday at Hobbton High, the Wildcats also duked it out with the Princeton boys for the second time this season. Hobbton took home a 55-44 victory in their first meeting and was looking to complete the sweep. Indeed, after a tight battle, the Wildcats pulled away late in the game for the 62-49 victory, doing just that.

It was a sloppy start for Hobbton, as they had more turnovers than shots in the early going. Though the Wildcats’ offense was struggling, Princeton couldn’t capitalize and led just 5-4 at the 5:20 mark. Amir Tate, who accounted for Hobbton’s four points, put the Wildcats ahead at 6-5 after coming up with a steal and going to distance for a layup for two more points. A three from Princeton made put them back up at 8-6 and the battle as just getting started. Tate was busy on both ends of the court, doing everything he could to spark his team. A spark did indeed come for the Wildcats as they mounted a 7-0 run to stake a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams came out firing in the second quarter, exchanging 3-pointers in a fast-paced style. The score reached 18-16 and stalled out there momentarily. Down the stretch, it was Princeton that reignited and went back ahead at halftime, leading 22-21.

The Bulldogs hit the first five points of the second half and ran their advantage to 27-21. Hobbton answered with five of their own and got right back to with 27-26. The Wildcats actually ran their streak to 11-0 and held a 32-27 lead at the 4:37 mark. Richard Simpson was heating up for Hobbton as the Wildcats continued to extend their lead. As a result, the Bulldogs asked for timeout at the 3:47 mark, trailing 34-28. After making it 36-28, a full-court press from Princeton disrupted the Hobbton offense and enabled the visitors to get back to within 36-32. At the end of the third quarter, though, the Wildcats had extended their lead back to 40-32.

The fourth quarter was littered with recurring power issues — not just proverbial, but literal, too — that were plaguing the area, as winds outside the gym began to whip. Several stoppages slowed the flow of the game and as a result, the score remained mostly unchanged with exception of Hobbton gradually growing their lead. Down the home stretch, the Bulldogs were resigned to foul which further helped the Wildcats to continue to grow their lead. In the end, the home team claimed the victory by the 62-49 final score.

Tate led the Wildcats offense with 24 points. He was followed by Simpson with 15, Deonte Darden with 13 points, and Dai’vian Murrell with 10.

Hobbton is now 4-6 overall and will have this week off before beginning conference play against Rosewood next. That game is Jan. 14 in Goldsboro.