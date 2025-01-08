Clinton’s Janiya Mosley, No. 30, looks for a teammate to pass to as Union’s Ahleeyah Richardson, No. 21, and Makayla Hall, No. 43, attempt to trap her and stop the offense.

Union’s Zadariyah Faison, No. 13, brings the ball up the court to face the Dark Horse defense consisting of Phoenix Everett, No. 21, Janiya Mosley, No. 30, Jayla Pickett, No. 13, and Ciara Stuart, No. 3. Union’s Makayla Hall, No. 43, looks to provide relief for Faison.

Clinton’s varsity girls basketball team secured a commanding 52-8 victory Friday night over Union on their home court. From the outset, Clinton took control of the game, demonstrating strong defensive play and efficient offense.

Clinton set the tone early, with Phoenix Everett scoring a quick layup after the opening tipoff to give the Dark Horses a 2-0 lead. Clinton’s core players — Ciara Stuart, Janiya Mosley, and Everett — contributed to the team’s cohesion with sharp passing and effective movement off the ball. Union, led by Zadariyah Faison, worked hard to respond but struggled with turnovers throughout the first half.

Clinton’s defensive pressure was relentless, and by the midway point of the first quarter, Jayla Pickett had intercepted a pass, taking it the other way for an easy jumper. Union had an opportunity to score when Zakiya Royal earned a trip to the free-throw line, but both free throws missed. Clinton capitalized with Mosley converting a layup shortly afterward. London McNeil added two free throws, giving Clinton an 11-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began similarly to the first, with Clinton continuing to dictate the tempo. Stuart weaved through defenders for a layup, followed by Rubi Davila scoring a basket on a baseline drive. Clinton’s defense forced Union into rushed decisions, leading to turnovers that fueled Clinton’s transition offense. Despite Royal’s continued effort, including drawing a foul in the paint, missed free throws kept Union from putting points on the board. McNeil added another layup, and Everett made a free throw, extending Clinton’s lead to 24-0.

The quarter’s momentum shifted when Mosley hit a jumper from the wing. On the other side of the court, Laila Carter and Evan Gillespie combined for consecutive steals that led to fast break points. By halftime, Clinton had built a 33-0 lead.

Union began the third quarter with a spark when Royal broke through Clinton’s defense to score a layup, putting Union on the scoreboard at 33-2. Clinton quickly regained control, with Mosley adding a layup to extend the lead to 37-2. Union attempted a long three-pointer by Tijaya Goodman, but it missed, and Everett converted another fast-break layup, pushing Clinton’s lead to 39-2.

Faison earned more free throw opportunities, sinking 1 of 2 on one trip and 2 of 2 on another, giving Union some points in the third quarter. Clinton’s response was swift, with Mosley scoring another layup to increase the lead to 45-5.

The fourth quarter saw Clinton’s depth come into play as Janiyah Simmons scored back-to-back layups, extending the lead to 49-5. Union had a brief moment of success when Gabriela Subias made a three-pointer and later added a free throw, bringing Union’s total to eight points.

Clinton closed the game with strong teamwork as Everett assisted Davila on a layup, making the final score 52-7. The game ended with Clinton maintaining their intensity throughout the match.

Union’s head coach, Mark Oates, acknowledged the challenges his team faced, citing the growth of a young roster. Despite the loss, players like Faison and Royal showed moments of potential, and Subias contributed in the late stages of the game.

Clinton’s head coach, Chris Owens, commended the team’s discipline and execution. The Dark Horses controlled the pace, took advantage of turnovers, and played a solid all-around game.

With this win, Clinton further established itself as a strong contender in the league, demonstrating its capabilities on both offense and defense. The team’s performance highlighted its strength and preparation for the remainder of the season.